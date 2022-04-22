Dr. Jennifer Szurgot

Dr. Jennifer Szurgot, an internal medicine physician with Pinehurst Medical Clinic

 Contributed

A Pinehurst internist has been appointed to the National Physician Council addressing the challenges for women in healthcare.

Dr. Jennifer Szurgot is part of the internal medicine team at Pinehurst Medical Clinic.

One of the challenges female physicians may deal with is inequity. Research shows that females in healthcare are usually paid less and underrepresented in leadership roles as compared to their male counterparts.

A new report published in Health Affairs finds that there is a 25 percent lifetime pay gap between male and female physicians in the U.S. For a female physician, that adds up to a difference of slightly more than $2 million over a 40-year practice.

Women also represent 3 percent of healthcare CMOs, 6 percent of department chairs and 9 percent of division chiefs, according to the American Medical Association.

The national council’s collective goal is to foster collaboration of women physicians and male physician allies across a broad network of more than 1,600 primary care physicians nationwide.

Szurgot is joining with other healthcare leaders nationwide to address challenges currently impacting female physicians and explore opportunities for improvement.

“I’m excited to be appointed to this council, which is helping to blaze a new trail for women in healthcare positions nationwide,” said Szurgot. “It’s wonderful to be with a group of like-minded women each with a different perspective and unique approach to addressing the challenges we face today.”

