Dentist Shannyn Little has taken over the practice previously run by Thomas Vicars Jr. at 270 S. Bennett St. in downtown Southern Pines. Vicars retired earlier this year after almost 30 years at that location, now renamed Southern Pines Smiles.
A North Carolina native, Little grew up in Belmont and completed her undergraduate studies in textile engineering at N.C. State before attending UNC Adams School of Dentistry at Chapel Hill. She and her husband, Jared, purchased and renovated their new home in downtown Southern Pines. The couple are expecting their first child.
Southern Pines Smiles is an affiliated partner practice of Barbaro Dental Group, founded by brothers Justin and Colin Barbaro. Additional locations are located in Pittsboro, Garner, Smithfield and Goldsboro.
“I never thought about being a sole proprietor, but having my own practice works best for my personality,” Little said. “I also like having the camaraderie of being part of the Barbaro Dental Group. They have a very family-oriented, patient-centered philosophy. That is what really drove me towards this practice: the patient focus.”
Southern Pines Smiles is currently accepting new patients in its general family care dental practice. Little and Vicars also worked collaboratively to communicate the change in ownership and operation to existing patients.
Little is a member of the American Dental Association (ADA), the American Dental Education Association (ADEA), the North Carolina Dental Society (NCDS), the American Association for Women Dentists (AAWD) and the Academy of General Dentistry (AGD), where she is also currently working toward a fellowship.
“Throughout my career, I have always strived to provide the highest quality dental care in a relaxed, friendly environment. In addition, I value the relationships that I have formed with my patients and staff over the years. I am excited to form new relationships and continue to provide high quality care in this new practice. My patients become my family, and I sincerely appreciate the opportunity to be part of their lives,” Little said.
Find Southern Pines Smiles at 270 S. Bennett St. in Southern Pines, schedule an appointment by calling (910) 695-1300. or visit online at southernpinesdentist.com.
