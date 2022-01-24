After learning to play poker from an industry pro, Joe Christian discovered that successful gamblers had similar traits and characteristics as savvy investors.
“My strength is I pay attention. Poker is a perfect little aquarium of money flow. When you sit at the table, over the long run, everyone is dealt the same cards. So why does money move from some to others?” said Christian. “What I saw were the same behaviors I observed with my clients. There would be some guy plodding along, not swinging for the fences but trying to get a base hit, and he did well. You’d also see some guy come charging in, ready to gamble, and watch that money just vanish.”
A Raleigh-based financial adviser with 32 years experience plus another nine years as a money coach, Christian authored his first book, “Investing with a Full Deck, What Vegas Taught Me About Managing Money.” It’s not a book about playing poker but he believes the analogy will resonate with people.
The Country Bookshop will host Joe Christian on Tuesday, Feb. 1, at 4 p.m., for a book signing event at 140 NW Broad Street, Southern Pines. The event is free but advance registration is required due to limited space. Register online at TicketMeSandhills.com.
“I’ve read a lot of financial books and a lot of them can be just painful,” said Christian, who also founded Far Better Coaching. “Some financial books can be needlessly complicated and don’t serve the average person. I wanted to write a book that people would enjoy reading, that was a narrative that they’d have a bunch of ‘aha’ moments.”
He also views the book as a bit of an “atonement.” The majority of his clients hold large portfolios but Christian said he always felt that the people who needed his financial advice weren’t in that strata.
“That frustrated me. So here, for $20 (the cost of the book), is everything I have learned,” said Christian. “And I’ve broken it down into three sections, in this order; mindset, knowledge and execution.”
Christian said the most important lesson on managing your finances is to be honest with yourself about your money.
“Where are you good, where are you bad, and where are you being stupid? Everyone is looking for the next Apple or bitcoin. But the truth is, most people don’t live within their means. You need to spend less than you make. It seems pedestrian, but it is true. You don’t have to be a financial wizard to retire with dignity … Knowledge is about bridging the gap between what you know and what you do. That is the crux of the dilemma for most people.”
