The state’s economic-development effort is going to need a strong last eight months of the year to make good on its “very aggressive” targets, one of its top recruiters says.
Through the first four months of 2023, the state had notched “27 recruitment and expansion wins” in its Tier 1 and Tier 2 counties, said Christopher Chung, CEO of the Economic Development Partnership of North Carolina.
But “where we’d like to be is 40 wins,” to meet a benchmark set by averaging performance over the last three year and adding to that a growth factor, Chung told members of the Economic Development Accountability and Standards Committee, an oversight group.
Similarly, the January-to-April wins promise more than 3,400 jobs, and involve capital investments “at an announced $1.5 billion and change,” Chung said.
But the state’s targets would have translated into goals of about 8,600 jobs and $3.1 billion, respectively.
Part of the issue is that the targets themselves are very high because of the state’s recruiting successes in recent years, Chung said.
He was alluding to prior-year announcements like the VinFast auto plant in eastern Chatham County, which promised 7,500 jobs and about $2 billion in company investment.
Chung said the state’s recruiters are competing for 241 active projects, which if they somehow landed all of them would bring about 94,500 jobs and $111 billion in potential capital investment.
The auto industry accounts for 44 of the 241 prospects, with most of the 44 tied to the industry’s electrification drive, he said.
The state’s prospects are “still overwhelmingly manufacturing,” as office-space and headquarters recruitments have yet to bounce back from the pandemic, he said.
Chung added the state’s also hearing from fewer prospects these days. In April, 15 new deals surfaced that are looking at North Carolina. In April of 2022, there were 25.
That could be “a sign that overall activity is slowing down a bit ahead of a mild recession,” or it could be something else, he said, without offering an opinion or data favoring either of those possibilities.
Speaking of the state’s recruiters, they recently got some praise from Site Selection magazine, which gave North Carolina its “Prosperity Cup” for the third year running.
The trade publication singled out as “trophy projects” the VinFast deal and another of 2022 mega-announcements, chip-maker Wolfspeed’s decision to place a factory in western Chatham County.
State officials have said the Wolfspeed factory should bring with it about 1,800 jobs and $5 billion in investment.
“Another nice accolade” and “validation of what we’re doing,” one that recruiters will be sure to highlight to in their marketing and presentation deck, Chung said of the honor.
That said, Site Selection has given North Carolina the Prosperity Cup in six of the eight years since instituting it in 2016 to recognize state-level recruitment programs. The only years North Carolina didn’t get it were 2019 and 2020.
The magazine uses a scoring system that takes into account both the raw and population-normalized figures for number of projects, number of jobs involved and the amount of capital investment, and adds in a few other things that include factors like tax climate and workforce readiness.
Such rankings sometimes become partisan as well as recruiting talking points, but it’s worth noting that Site Selection’s evaluation of North Carolina’s overall business climate has been consistent throughout the millennium
The state has generally shown up at No. 1 or No. 2 in those rankings, no matter which party has controlled the Capitol or the governor’s mansion. Last year was an exception, when it dropped to No. 4. Virginia got the top slot after being tied for 10th in 2021.
