The Small Business Center at Sandhills Community College and JMT Enterprises are co-sponsoring two free webinars in October to assist people interested in starting a nonprofit organization.
Learn the steps necessary to properly establish a nonprofit in North Carolina and learn how to get it recognized as an exempt organization by the IRS. Discover the importance of the board of directors, how often they should meet and how to properly conduct a meeting. The course will also cover how to identify funding sources before the organization is established.
Instructor Sandra Dales of JMT Enterprises will lead the webinars. Class dates are Tuesday, Oct. 6, 6-8 p.m., and Tuesday, Oct. 13, 6-8 p.m.
There is no cost to attend but space is limited. Online registration is open now at https://www.ncsbc.net/workshop.aspx?ekey=460400040
Or for additional information or assistance with registration, call Teresa Reynolds at (910) 695-3938 or email reynoldst@sandhills.edu
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Comments that violate any of the rules above are subject to removal by staff.