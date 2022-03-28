At 11:15 on Tuesday, Stacy Lebak, the Marketing and Communications Manager for Sandhills Habitat for Humanity, took a “very deep breath,” relieved that the “monster secret” she had been keeping was finally out in the universe.
Within seconds, the news was trending across the globe: MacKenzie Scott, former wife of Amazon founder Jeff Bezos, had given Habitat for Humanity International $436 million.
By any measure, it is difficult to find the right adjective to describe the grant’s scale. According to The Chronicles of Philanthropy, this one particular gift is the 15th largest donation ever made to any single organization, school, or municipality.
Approximately 7 percent of Habitat’s local chapters worldwide were tapped to receive a portion, with Sandhills being one of the select few. In a passionate essay written by Scott and published on the blogging website Medium, she explained the selection process: “Each was selected through a rigorous process…with steadiness and care. Each has a strong track record of serving under-supported needs.”
She implored her audience to consider donating as well, “If you are looking for a way to serve humanity’s common cause, every one of them is a great candidate.”
With an annual budget of $3.5 million, this gift, Leback said, matches all of the monies received and budgeted for an entire year.
“We spend approximately $2.5 million on building and $600,000 on rehabilitation,” Lebak said.
Asked what the spending plan for this gift was, Lebak was quick to answer. “Our goals are to purchase a piece — or perhaps pieces — of land and get the infrastructure ready for building.” This process includes making sure electricity, water, sewer and communications are available so that land can be developed.
In the few weeks prior to this gift, Lebak had been instrumental in “keeping Amie and this secret as composed as possible.” That was not an easy feat when Lebak herself was “in the best kind of shock you can be.”
Amie Fraley, Executive Director of Sandhills Habitat is as insistent about drawing the attention away from her as Scott is, but both Lebak and Fraley have been taking calls and reading emails nonstop since the announcement.
Fraley doesn’t have any issues though, making sure that everyone knows, “we must value every level of our workforce and that starts with affordable housing.”
While the last few days have been unprecedented, Sandhills Habitat is not sitting around counting its cash. On Thursday, Fraley and Lebak met with 10 advisors to iron out a new concept for Habitat — reaching community members who are not potential Habitat owners.
On May 21 in The Sunrise Theater, Habitat will team up with Sandhills Community College, First Bank, FirstHealth of the Carolinas and the Boys and Girls Club to provide clarity and solutions to local residents and potential homeowners regarding medical debt, credit card debt, bad credit, no credit, and understanding a credit report.
Lebak indicated that local lenders and realtors will be available in a “welcoming, no-pressure environment for anyone who just wants to understand the possibilities of home ownership.”
“Even if you aren’t planning on buying a home in the next 20 years, you can learn what to do going forward. We welcome everyone. It will be a no judgment zone for all of us.”
As Scott ended her statement regarding these potentially “world-changing” gifts, she echoed what both Lebak and Fraley know first hand, “Communities with a habit of removing obstacles for different subsets of people tend to get better for everyone…the cause of equity has no sides.”
Contact Sam Hudson at (910) 693-2462 or Sam@thepilot.com.
