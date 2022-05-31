The Moore County Chamber of Commerce, Moore County Partners in Progress, Moore County Schools and Sandhills Community College are collaborating to gather input from Moore County employers through the 2022 Moore County Employer Survey.
This survey, conducted by the National Business Research Institute (NBRI), is designed to obtain feedback from employers on hiring and training needs, their business outlook and their satisfaction with the business environment in Moore County.
Moore County employers will receive a post card in the U.S. Mail with a unique link to their business or organization to access the online survey. Employers who complete the survey prior to June 15th will be entered into a drawing to win an iPad Air.
By taking 10 minutes to complete this anonymous survey, employers of all sizes can help set the program priorities for our educational institutions, local governments and community partners.
"We’ve developed this survey to help us understand our employer needs. In this tight labor market, we want to facilitate solutions that create a high-quality and trained workforce to help our employers be successful," said Natalie Hawkins, Executive Director of Partners in Progress. "We will use these results to target our workforce development efforts to support all Moore County employers."
Employers of all sizes are encouraged to complete the 2022 Moore County Employer Survey — from larger employers, smaller employers, non-profit organizations and government entities. As Moore County strives to become a leader in talent in our region, the information gathered from this survey can help our community lead in solutions. With a highly skilled workforce, there is nothing businesses cannot achieve and nothing as a community we cannot do.
"The Moore County Chamber is delighted to see the employer survey come to fruition," said Linda Parsons, President and CEO of the Moore County Chamber of Commerce. "Each of these serious partners will be able to leverage the data and insights gathered through the survey to develop effective, targeted talent development solutions, and to collaborate with employers to implement practices and programs to strengthen their businesses," Parsons says.
For more information about the 2022 Moore County Employer Survey, or to obtain your organization’s unique survey login credentials, please contact Linda Parsons at the Moore County Chamber of Commerce at (910) 692-3926 or Natalie Hawkins at Moore County Partners in Progress at (910) 246-0311.
The results and analysis of the 2022 Moore County Employer Survey will be presented to the survey sponsors in August.
"Before we can begin to address our employer workforce needs, we must first understand their challenges," said Hawkins. "Our survey company, NBRI, has trained organizational psychologists who will analyze and present the survey findings to give us quantifiable and actionable data. We look forward to seeing these results and we encourage all employers to take just a few minutes to complete the online survey by June 15.
