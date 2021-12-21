Moore County Schools has announced the establishment of the Frick Technology Achievement Award to support students pursuing STEM-related career pathways.
The award is made possible with an endowment from Edward R. and Sally Frick to the Public Education Foundation of Moore County. The annual award will grant one student per year over the next 10 years with a scholarship of $1,250. Students will be selected each spring by a committee consisting of high school counselors, Career Technical Education staff and Digital Integration Facilitators.
“We are grateful for the generosity of the Fricks and their dedication to the advancement of technology for our students,” said Schools Superintendent Bob Grimesey. “The establishment of this scholarship demonstrates their commitment to the STEM career paths for our students.”
“I am honored to work with such an outstanding school district whose main priority is educating and preparing students for their future,” said Frick. “This award’s primary purpose is to help clarify the major role that technology plays in our lives and to inspire student commitment to the STEM career path.”
The first award will be presented at the Building Engineers in K-5 Classrooms robotics showcase to be held at Pinecrest High School April 19-20, 2022.
Frick is a retired IBM executive who designed and installed the company’s first online banking system and its first banking computer network. In 2018, he opened the Frick Innovation and Technology Center in Van Dusen Hall on the campus of Sandhills Community College.
