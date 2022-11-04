Direct Pack, Inc., a California-based maker of packaging for food products, announced Thursday that it will establish a manufacturing site in Rockingham that will serve its growing East Coast market.
The company plans to invest over $20 million in the new facility, which will employ nearly 100 workers.
“We’re having a phenomenal year,” said Richmond County Commissioner Justin Dawkins. “The success we’re seeing with job and investment growth in Richmond County is reflective of hard work, strong leadership, and steadfast commitment of our team.
“Special thanks to Representative Ben Moss and our economic development leaders Bryan Land and Martie Butler for their vision and leadership by establishing a thriving business corridor along Airport Road. We recognize the daily work of our team: growing and maintaining strong relationships with companies, partnering with North Carolina agencies and relationships with our legislators — all result in the string of success that we are seeing today.”
“Direct Pack, Inc. is excited to expand our partnership with Richmond County to include our circular model of making PET food packaging from local recycled PET,” said Craig Snedden, DPI’s president.
PET is an acronym for Polyethylene terephthalate, a type of clear plastic.
“The state-of-the-art wash line we will build adjacent to our food packaging extrusion and thermoform plant will allow us to make our own clean wash flake from local recycled PET bottles and clamshells, instead of having it trucked in from outside the area.
“This full circle is complete when we sell new food packaging to recognized national brand customers. Additionally, this wash line provides environmental benefits like no emissions and instead reduces greenhouse gas and conserving the forest on the property will further reduce greenhouse gas. We will be a good neighbor not only in appearance but in substance by creating almost 100 jobs with custom training at Richmond Community College. We would like to thank Richmond County Board of Commissioners and their team, Bryan Land and Martie Butler for helping us create this circular economy.”
“I’m ecstatic to see continuous growth here in Richmond County” said Land, the Richmond County manager. “By adding a new 200,000 square-foot facility, Direct Pack will have nearly 500,000 square feet of manufacturing space under roof. The growth we have experienced this year, firmly secures Richmond County as a leading community in business and manufacturing.”
Direct Pack, Inc. (DPI), a food packaging extruder and thermoformer based in Azusa, California already operating two PET wash lines in Guadalajara and Mexicali.
The company’s new building will house its PET wash line and process recycled PET bottles and thermoforms bought from material recovery facilities that now service Richmond County, like the two MRFs in Greensboro and Montgomery, in addition to other regional MRFs in the Carolinas and Georgia
By operating both a PET wash line and thermoform plant in Rockingham, DPI will create a circular economy for PET. DPI will put clean washed flake back into food packaging, receiving about 75 truckloads per month of baled post-consumer recycled PET bottles and thermoforms from local
MRFs.
Direct Pack’s announcement is the county’s fifth major job-creation win in 2022. When combined with earlier business expansion and relocation projects, the county has announced the creation of 250 new jobs and over $81 million in capital investment so far this year. Since January, Mount Vernon Mills, Impact Plastics, Cavco Industries and American Woodmark have also launched major business plans here.
“I would like to thank the team at Direct Pack for continuing to invest in Richmond County,” said Jeff Smart, Chairman of the Richmond County Board of Commissioners. “Our board and economic development team work tirelessly to create a business-friendly environment. We’ve had five economic development announcements in recent months and it’s apparent we have been overwhelmingly successful.
“Richmond County has a bright future, and I am looking forward to our continued growth.”
(2) comments
I’m with you Mr Davis. We need more companies here. Something like Amazon and tech companies.
Wouldn't it be nice if Moore County could have more companies locate here? As opposed to Lee and Richmond County's.
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Comments that violate any of the rules above are subject to removal by staff.