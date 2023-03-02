Final preparations are underway for the March 27 opening of FirstHealth Cancer Center. On that day, Moore and 15 surrounding counties will rise to new echelons in medical, practical and holistic care.
“Cancer patients benefit from treatments like music, meditation, having their families close by,” says Dr. Ray Washington, general surgeon and center co-director with radiologist Dr. Sushma Patel.
Consolidating providers fosters more collaborative work. More space means additional equipment, like radiation linear accelerators, which deliver high-energy x-rays to the region of the tumor.
“Processes will move more efficiently, with all providers under one roof,” Patel says. Patients need not trek from building to building for services. In addition, the Center’s elevated profile could attract more clinical trials, another benefit for patients, says Laura Kuzma, administrative director for oncology services and clinical trials.
The emerging image: FirstHealth Cancer Center, a four-story 120,000 square foot, $68 million outpatient treatment facility is committed to treating the whole patient, not just the disease. Included are options for families and caregivers, as well as practical additions like a parking garage with entrance into the lobby, an onsite pharmacy and a bistro serving healthy fare, all wheelchair accessible.
The center will host an open house with guided or self-guided tours from 1 to 4 p.m. on March 18, when the public can view treatment areas and the wellness/fitness room while learning about volunteer ambassadors who escort patients from lobby to appointments and oncology “nurse navigators,” medical professionals who guide patients through diagnosis, lifestyle adjustments and other issues related to managing cancer.
Beyond its equipment and multi-disciplinary staff, the building is, in a word, stunning — both high-tech contemporary and serene. A two-story glass window wall floods the lobby and second-story balcony with light. Upholstered chairs form conversation groups. Patients may check in at a reception desk or kiosks. Overhead, 492 suspended LED globes capable of changing colors represent grains of Sandhills sand. Walls throughout are dusty shades of blue, gray, cream, sand and green, enhanced by murals and landscape art.
“Healthcare construction is in a league of its own in the construction world,” says Cindy Hetzler, senior project manager, who also worked on Reid Heart Center. “Everything we do will impact patient care, so great detail has to be put in place.”
Construction took 22 months, from ground-breaking to ribbon-cutting.
The second-floor 36-bay infusion area, also flooded with natural light, is divided into private, semi-private and group areas. Doors open onto the Healing Garden, with raised beds. The Chest Center, treating pulmonary cancers, occupies the third floor.
Providers (including a staff pastor and nutritionist) have offices on upper floors. Palliative and hospice options are represented.
The fourth floor Wellness Center sets this cancer hub apart. Here, patients, family and caregivers are offered a range of fitness equipment with adjacent rooms for art therapy, music, yoga and meditation.
Providers and patients helped plan the interior.
The Foundation of First Health raised almost $30 million of construction costs locally, with donations ranging from $25 to $1 million. Donations are still being accepted. Previously, the foundation participated in fund-raising for the Cancer CARE Fund, Reid Heart Center, Outpatient Cancer Center and Clara McLean House, a residence for patients who travel at least 30 miles. Cancer patients stay here free of charge.
“Our goals have always been about philanthropy and health care,” says Amy Tamez, director of principal gifts for the foundation.
“Cancer is hard mentally, physically and emotionally,” Washington continues. “Our patients are lucky to have community support that addresses their needs on a high level, including physicians, equipment and research protocols,” now housed in a building that also lifts spirits. The message: “You are not alone.”
I think we are very fortunate to have a state-of-the-art facility here in Moore County. I hope I never get cancer and have to use it, but if I do, it looks like a facility that will support both the patients and the families. Sure beats having to drive to Durham or even further.
(Kent, give it a rest.)
Wow, another Taj Mahal paid by Moore County residents. And probably funded in part from the $40m First Health received from the Feds for Covid payments, a reward for making sure every person walking through its doors for two years was masked and tested positive to the CCP flu.
Kent, when are you going to stop lying? Not much of a Christian, are you? I’m glad we have an upgraded, local, cancer center. By the way, FirstHealth is a non-profit healthcare provider.
