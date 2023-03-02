Cancer Clinic Tour46.JPG

Tour of the new Cancer Center at First Health. Ted Fitzgerald/The Pilot

Final preparations are underway for the March 27 opening of FirstHealth Cancer Center. On that day, Moore and 15 surrounding counties will rise to new echelons in medical, practical and holistic care.

“Cancer patients benefit from treatments like music, meditation, having their families close by,” says Dr. Ray Washington, general surgeon and center co-director with radiologist Dr. Sushma Patel.

Cancer Clinic Tour02.JPG

Tour of the new Cancer Center at First Health. First floor has the registration area, labs, radiation oncology and bistro. Ted Fitzgerald/The Pilot
Cancer Clinic Tour43.JPG

Tour of the new Cancer Center at First Health. Tour of the new Cancer Center at First Health. Fourth floor has Palliative Care, Wellness Center, Meditation Room and Security. Ted Fitzgerald/The Pilot
Cancer Clinic Tour21.JPG

Tour of the new Cancer Center at First Health. Second floor has Infusion Therapy, Gynecologic Oncology and the Pharmacy. Also access to the roof top garden. Ted Fitzgerald/The Pilot

Conrad Meyer

I think we are very fortunate to have a state-of-the-art facility here in Moore County. I hope I never get cancer and have to use it, but if I do, it looks like a facility that will support both the patients and the families. Sure beats having to drive to Durham or even further.

(Kent, give it a rest.)

Kent Misegades

Wow, another Taj Mahal paid by Moore County residents. And probably funded in part from the $40m First Health received from the Feds for Covid payments, a reward for making sure every person walking through its doors for two years was masked and tested positive to the CCP flu.

Tamara Vigne

Kent, when are you going to stop lying? Not much of a Christian, are you? I’m glad we have an upgraded, local, cancer center. By the way, FirstHealth is a non-profit healthcare provider.

