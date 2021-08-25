Dr. Matthew Karpenko

Dr. Matthew Karpenko

FirstHealth of the Carolinas and Pinehurst Medical Clinic recently welcomed an experienced medical oncologist, Dr. Matthew Karpenko.

Karpenko joins Pinehurst Medical Clinic’s oncology team and an expanding cancer care team at FirstHealth with additional oncologists, physician assistants, nurse practitioners, oncology nurse navigators and clinical trials professionals.

Karpenko will be a member of Pinehurst Medical Clinic and serve patients at the FirstHealth Outpatient Center in Pinehurst.

“I decided to join FirstHealth and Pinehurst Medical Clinic for many reasons, but the first is the commitment to excellent and compassionate care. I want to work with a team of highly educated and experienced physicians to deliver the highest quality of care to my patients,” Karpenko said. “FirstHealth and Pinehurst Medical Clinic are constantly evaluating new treatment approaches to allow us to give personalized treatment plans to our patients. We have a great team.”

Karpenko has worked in oncology for 25 years and earned his Doctor of Osteopathic Medicine from Lake Eerie College in 2002. He also completed an oncology and hematology fellowship at Ohio State University.

“I knew from an early age that I wanted to be a physician. For me, practicing in hematology and oncology is serious business. A cancer diagnosis brings intense fear and anxiety to both patients and their families,” Karpenko said.

“Our patients are hurting physically and emotionally. They are incredibly vulnerable and literally trust us with their lives. Part of my job is easing those emotions and communicating with them very well. My relationship with my patients quickly becomes personal. My philosophy has always been to treat a patient like a loved one or family member, and it is fulfilling to touch lives and make a positive difference for my patients and their families.”

As part of FirstHealth’s growing cancer services team, Karpenko and the rest of the Pinehurst Medical Clinic team will soon care for patients under one roof in the FirstHealth Comprehensive Cancer Center.

Construction work began on the center in May and will be complete by early 2023.

Outside of work, Karpenko enjoys spending time outdoors with his family and watching college football.

To learn more about cancer services offered by FirstHealth of the Carolinas, call (888) 520-0694 or visit our website.

