Southern Pines-based First Bancorp, the parent company of First Bank, announced another purchase earlier this week, agreeing to buy Greenville, S.C.-based GrandSouth Bancorp.

The all-stock deal is valued at $181 million, or $31.43 a share, and could close by early 2023, pending regulatory and shareholder approval. First Bank would add eight branches and about $1.3 billion in assets to its portfolio. GrandSouth’s branches are in South Carolina’s three major markets of Charleston, Columbia and Greenville.

First Bank, the sixth largest bank in North Carolina and whose corporate headquarters are located on Southwest Broad Street in Southern Pines, has total assets of more than $10.5 billion currently and operates 110 branches in North and South Carolina.

“GrandSouth is in great communities with talented bankers,” said Mike Mayer, president and CEO of First Bank. "Our cultures are very similar and we are excited to bring our teams together."

With a focus on small business banking, the acquisition complements First Bank's strengths in that area and represents an opportunity to accelerate First Bank's South Carolina expansion. Upon completion of the acquisition, the combined company is expected to have over $12 billion in assets, $7 billion in loans, and $10 billion in deposits.

"We are very excited about this partnership and the unique opportunity it presents," said J.B. Schwiers, president and director of GrandSouth. "We have long admired First Bancorp, and our combined company will be positioned to capitalize on an enhanced presence in exceptional markets, talent, and financial strength."

