FUNDRAISER — The Stay Away 5K, sponsored by Penick Village Foundation and First Bank, raised more than $5,785 to benefit Neighbors Feeding Neighbors. Pictured celebrating its success are Caitlin Terry, resource development director, Boys and Girls Club of the Sandhills; Andrew Lyons, city executive, First Bank; Kate Petsolt, found, Neighbors Feeding Neighbors; Fallon Brewington, CEO, Boys and Girls Club of the Sandhills; and Jeff Hutchins, CEO, Penick Village. The Boys and Girls Club is partnering with Neighbors Feeding Neighbors and Moore County Schools to distribute food to families in need.
The live concert was moved inside but fans flocked to the First Bank Stage area and the food/beverage trucks on Broad Street outside the Sunrise Theater before the rain storm at First Friday in Southern Pines May 6, 2022. Ted Fitzgerald/The Pilot
First Bank's headquarters in Southern Pines. (Courtesy photo)
COURTESY OF CAROLINE EDDY
First Bank has 90 branches in North Carolina. This map shows the bank's reach, not exact locations.
First Bank locations, clockwise from left: Shallot, Charlotte, Greenville, Southern Pines (headquarters), Troy and Asheville. (Photos courtesy of First Bank)
Southern Pines-based First Bancorp, the parent company of First Bank, announced another purchase earlier this week, agreeing to buy Greenville, S.C.-based GrandSouth Bancorp.
The all-stock deal is valued at $181 million, or $31.43 a share, and could close by early 2023, pending regulatory and shareholder approval. First Bank would add eight branches and about $1.3 billion in assets to its portfolio. GrandSouth’s branches are in South Carolina’s three major markets of Charleston, Columbia and Greenville.
First Bank, the sixth largest bank in North Carolina and whose corporate headquarters are located on Southwest Broad Street in Southern Pines, has total assets of more than $10.5 billion currently and operates 110 branches in North and South Carolina.
“GrandSouth is in great communities with talented bankers,” said Mike Mayer, president and CEO of First Bank. "Our cultures are very similar and we are excited to bring our teams together."
With a focus on small business banking, the acquisition complements First Bank's strengths in that area and represents an opportunity to accelerate First Bank's South Carolina expansion. Upon completion of the acquisition, the combined company is expected to have over $12 billion in assets, $7 billion in loans, and $10 billion in deposits.
"We are very excited about this partnership and the unique opportunity it presents," said J.B. Schwiers, president and director of GrandSouth. "We have long admired First Bancorp, and our combined company will be positioned to capitalize on an enhanced presence in exceptional markets, talent, and financial strength."
