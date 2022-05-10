First Bank, the fifth largest bank headquartered in North Carolina, has added to its executive leadership team with the hire of Terrence Thomas as its Chief Information Officer.
Thomas moved to Greensboro from the greater New York City, area where he was most recently the vice president of Workplace Engineering, Architecture and Strategy for Goldman Sachs. At First Bank, Thomas will manage the Information Technology, Information Security and Data Management teams, and will lead strategic projects for the bank to ensure continued safety, soundness, and innovation for First Bank customers, employees and shareholders.
Mike Mayer, president and CEO of First Bank said, "We are excited to welcome Terrence to our team. Given our growth, we felt it appropriate to continue to upgrade our talent in all areas of our company, including technology. We look forward to the extensive experience he will bring to our organization.
"Technology is helping drive our industry and Terrence is the perfect fit for us in this role."
Thomas, originally from Mississippi, received his Bachelor of Science in Electrical Engineering from the University of Mississippi and his MBA in Technology Management, Graduate Certificate in Project Management and his MSc in Telecommunications Management from Stevens Institute of Technology.
"What's most exciting about starting at First Bank is getting to know all of the team members and customers,” Thomas said. “Technology gives us the ability to create top-of-the-line experiences for everyone, and I'm very excited for those possibilities.
"First Bank is a first-class institution with a culture that makes me feel like I'm home. It's an amazing opportunity."
Thomas joined the bank on May 9 and his office is in the bank's regional headquarters in Greensboro. When not at work, he enjoys spending time with family, working out, running and playing basketball, and is excited to get back to being involved in the community.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Comments that violate any of the rules above are subject to removal by staff.