Terrence Thomas

Terrence Thomas

 Hand-out

First Bank, the fifth largest bank headquartered in North Carolina, has added to its executive leadership team with the hire of Terrence Thomas as its Chief Information Officer.

Thomas moved to Greensboro from the greater New York City, area where he was most recently the vice president of Workplace Engineering, Architecture and Strategy for Goldman Sachs. At First Bank, Thomas will manage the Information Technology, Information Security and Data Management teams, and will lead strategic projects for the bank to ensure continued safety, soundness, and innovation for First Bank customers, employees and shareholders.

Mike Mayer, president and CEO of First Bank said, "We are excited to welcome Terrence to our team. Given our growth, we felt it appropriate to continue to upgrade our talent in all areas of our company, including technology. We look forward to the extensive experience he will bring to our organization.

"Technology is helping drive our industry and Terrence is the perfect fit for us in this role."

Thomas, originally from Mississippi, received his Bachelor of Science in Electrical Engineering from the University of Mississippi and his MBA in Technology Management, Graduate Certificate in Project Management and his MSc in Telecommunications Management from Stevens Institute of Technology.

"What's most exciting about starting at First Bank is getting to know all of the team members and customers,” Thomas said. “Technology gives us the ability to create top-of-the-line experiences for everyone, and I'm very excited for those possibilities.

"First Bank is a first-class institution with a culture that makes me feel like I'm home. It's an amazing opportunity."

Thomas joined the bank on May 9 and his office is in the bank's regional headquarters in Greensboro. When not at work, he enjoys spending time with family, working out, running and playing basketball, and is excited to get back to being involved in the community.

Recommended for you

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Comments that violate any of the rules above are subject to removal by staff.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.

Thank you for reading!

Please purchase a subscription to continue reading. Subscribe today and support local community journalism.

Register
Log In

Digital Only Subscriptions

The Pilot

Get unlimited digital access and support award-winning local journalism, for just $5 a month. This includes access to the electronic replica edition of The Pilot.

Starting at
$5.35 for 30 days
Get Started
View all rates
Rate Price Duration
Monthly Access (includes N.C. sales tax) $5.35 for 30 days
Annual Access (includes N.C. sales Tax) $53.50 for 365 days

Already have a Print Subscription? Get Digital Access Free.

The Pilot

As a print subscriber, you also have unlimited digital access. Connect your account now.

Free
Get Started

Home Delivery

The Pilot

Our best deal: Get all the news of Moore County delivered to your home each Wednesday and Sunday — and receive unlimited digital access to thepilot.com.

Starting at
$27.82 for 90 days
Get Started
View all rates
Rate Price Duration
Three Months — Home Delivery $27.82 for 90 days
Six Months — Home Delivery $42.80 for 183 days
One Year — Home Delivery $69.55 for 365 days