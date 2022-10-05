One of Moore County’s most recognizable and unique nonprofits, Dreams 4 All Foundation, is celebrating its fifth Dream Maker Gala on Thursday, October 20 at the Fair Barn in Pinehurst.
The fundraising event includes a cocktail hour, live music, dinner, a guest speaker, a silent auction, and will end with “dancing the night away,” according to Keith Moneymaker, the second-generation owner of Sweet Dreams Mattresses and More in Southern Pines and Sanford.
In 2016, Moneymaker established the Dreams 4 All Foundation as a way to fulfill a need that he saw frequently as the second-generation owner of Sweet Dreams Mattresses and More in Southern Pines and Sanford.
The local nonprofit has delivered new or reused/sanitized mattresses to families facing economic hardship or adversity and fire departments across the area. To date, it has assisted more than 3,000 families and organizations. Moneymaker recently pledged to give every Ukrainian refugee arriving in North Carolina a bed. Earlier this year, Moneymaker was finally able to bring in a sanitizing kiln so that he could finally “stockpile clean mattresses for when they are needed most.”
For Thursday’s event, tickets are $100 and a table can be reserved for $800. But Moneymaker suggests that people can also go online and “bid on the silent auction or just make a small donation. Anything is appreciated if you can’t attend the event.”
A variety of sponsorships are also still available. PCS Pro Contracting Services, Elite Roofing, Air Specialties, J Signs and Graphics and Window World of Fayetteville & Esquire Advertising are just some of the sponsors. DAHR and Furniture in the Pines are providing two lounge areas for guests inside the Fair Barn.
Moneymaker is “extremely grateful for local businesses and community members who have supported us in the past and for our upcoming event as well. Our goal this year is $50,000 and we are well on our way there, but there are still plenty of ways to support Dreams 4 All.”
Moneymaker constantly shares his nonprofit model with others, both locally and nationally. He said, “If you are operating a business in your community, the first thing you need to consider is what you are doing for that community. “I’ve found the more I give, the more mattresses I sell. What you give comes back tenfold.”
Mike Erwin, the guest speaker for the dinner portion of the event, is the co-founder of The Positivity Project, a West Point grad, a 13-year veteran of the Army having served in Iraq and Afghanistan, and is currently a Lieutenant Colonel in the Army Reserves.
In 2010, Mike founded Team Red, White and Blue, a non-profit organization that enriches veterans’ lives by connecting them to their community through physical and social activity. He is the co-author of Lead Yourself First: Inspiring Leadership Through Solitude and Leadership is a Relationship: How to Put People First in the Digital Age.
Moneymaker shared why he believes events like this are so important and why he is “pumped” about Thursday’s event, “When the community can come together for an event like this, we are improving culture and morale, enhancing support networks, all the while building businesses, helping those who need help, and having fun in the process.”
To learn more about Dreams 4 All Foundation, the gala or to make a donation, contact sweetdreamsnc.com or (910) 992-6382.
