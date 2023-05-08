The Carolina Core region and the Piedmont Triad Partnership this week are marking “Economic Development Week.” During this week, communities across North America celebrate and recognize the contributions made by professional economic developers to create more economically vibrant and livable communities.
Economic Development Week, begun in 2016, aims to increase awareness for local programs that create jobs, advance career development opportunities, and improve the quality of life in communities everywhere. In addition, the week-long focus celebrates the accomplishments and work economic developers perform in their communities throughout the year.
“The Carolina Core has experienced impressive economic development momentum these last few years,” said Mike Fox, president and CEO of the Piedmont Triad Partnership. “In 2018 we announced the goal of creating more than 50,000 office/industrial jobs in the Carolina Core in 20 years. Just five years into that 20-year goal, more than 42,300 jobs have been announced in the Carolina Core. We are celebrating that success this week.”
Loren Hill, the Carolina Core Regional Economic Development Director for the Piedmont Triad Partnership, said “During Economic Development Week, it is important to recognize our region’s local economic development professionals. They work hard to help existing companies thrive and expand while also helping to recruit new companies to the Carolina Core.”
Those local economic development professionals work at the Alamance Chamber of Commerce; City of Burlington Economic Development Department; Caswell County Manager’s Office; Chatham County
Economic Development Corp.; Davidson County Economic Development Commission; Davie County Economic Development Commission; Town of Elkin Economic Development Department.; Fayetteville Cumberland Economic Development Corp.; Greensboro Chamber of Commerce; City of Greensboro Economic Development Department.; Harnett County Economic Development Partnership; High Point Economic Development Corp.; I-95/I-40 Crossroads of America Alliance; Montgomery County Economic Development Department.; Moore County Economic Development Partnership; Person County Economic Development Commission; Randolph County Economic Development Corp.; Rockingham County Center for Economic Development, Small Business and Tourism; Sanford Area Growth Alliance; Stokes County Economic Development Department; Surry County Economic Development Partnership; Wilkes Economic Development Corp.; Greater Winston-Salem, Inc.; and Yadkin County Chamber of Commerce.
