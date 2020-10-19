The Pinehurst- Southern Pines-Aberdeen Area Convention & Visitors Bureau (CVB) has announced that it will partner with two local event and festival organizations to market community events into the future.
Tarheel Communications Solutions, owned and operated by Pinehurst resident Peter Stilwell, and Tarheel Festivals, owned in partnership by Stilwell and Dave Droschak of Droschak Communications, in Apex, have been managing events in the community for a decade.
The partnership is part of a continued initiative by the Convention & Visitors Bureau to support events and larger festivals, with a goal of elevating exposure for the towns and villages in the area and to increase hotel occupancies throughout the year.
Tarheel Communications Solutions was established in 2011 as a full-service promotional agency offering expertise and opportunity solutions for business development, event management, public relations and corporate communications. The family-run firm has collectively over 40 years of experience developing and operating events, including several in the area. A partial list of clients includes Pinehurst Resort, U.S. Kids Golf Foundation, Moore County Economic Development, Heritage Flag, the Village of Pinehurst and Moore County Airport.
Tarheel Festivals was created as a new partnership in 2017 following a five-year run of the Pinehurst Concours d’Elegance vintage car show held in Pinehurst. Droschak and Stilwell joined forces to create larger festivals in the community, including the Festival D’Avion … A Celebration of Freedom and Flight -- at the Moore County Airport each April.
Their goal in partnering with the Convention & Visitors Bureau is to create and manage multiple events in the Pinehurst and Southern Pines area, and to support existing programs with their event management and communications experience.
“Partnering with Tarheel Communications and Tarheel Festivals is a great opportunity for the Convention and Visitors Bureau, and this business relationship couldn’t come at a better time,” said Phil Werz, president and CEO for the Pinehurst-Southern Pines-Aberdeen area CVB. “I have known and worked with Dave for several years, and Peter’s experience with Pinehurst Resort and U.S. Kids Golf has been a huge asset for the business community. Both Tarheel Communications and Tarheel Festivals have similar missions to the CVB, and we look forward to working with their teams to grow new business and events for the ‘Home of American Golf.’”
In addition to getting the Festival D’Avion back on track following two 2020 Covid-19 postponements, Tarheel Festivals is planning to launch new events in 2021 and beyond.
Plans include a barbecue festival with renowned North Carolina pitmasters, which is slated for fall 2021. The event will celebrate North Carolina taste and tradition and will include award-winning barbecue from across the state, highlighted craft breweries and an exclusive vendor fair. Featured entertainers will perform throughout the multi-day event.
In 2022, which will see the return of the U.S. Women’s Open to the fairways at Pine Needles Resort, Tarheel Festivals will launch the “Home of American Golf Festival,” with special golf events and activities planned throughout the community over a 10-day period.
“We are excited to continue to work with the Convention and Visitors Bureau on our existing events and for the new events that launch in the future,” said Stilwell, President and CEO for Tarheel Communications and Founding Partner for Tarheel Festivals. “The CVB has been instrumental in supporting events that not only benefit the residents of the area, but to bring in new people to fill the area hotels and experience what is truly special about our community. This is a great time to recharge travel and tourism, following a difficult year for the industry.”
Droschak, founding partner of Tarheel Festivals continued: “The potential for creating new events in the Pinehurst area is unlimited. There are many successful local events, and we are hoping that adding new and larger festivals will complement these events, drawing more people to the area from the entire region and across North Carolina. Events like the Pinehurst Concours d’Elegance and Festival D’Avion have delivered a new type of experience to the area, and we look forward to adding additional and unique experiences with our events in the coming years.”
