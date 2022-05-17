Months after returning Curt’s Cucina to the full-service restaurant it was prior to early pandemic restrictions, chef Curt Shelvey is closing the doors to focus on a food truck that’s been in the works for two years.
In 2020, when COVID forced restaurateurs to shift to takeout-only operations, Shelvey decided to focus Curt’s Cucina’s menu on the classic meatball grinder made with key ingredients — good bread, good meat and good tomato gravy. It was an instant hit that changed his business model.
Following renovations and the installation of a takeout window and outdoor tables, Shelvey reopened the restaurant as Grinders and Gravy later that year. He revamped the menu to focus on grinders, with a few Cucina classics thrown in, and announced that he was beginning work on a food truck that would serve grinders exclusively — The Gravy Train.
That truck was still in the works this November, when Shelvey renovated Grinders and Gravy, returning it to the Curt’s Cucina that had operated at 515 SE Broad St. for more than a decade. But persistant shortages in staff and supplies has made returning to business as normal anything but.
“The challenges you face with a brick and mortar are much more demanding and costly than having a food truck,” Curt said last week. “I can still operate a food truck with less help because it will be on a smaller scale.”
Now, Shelvey will shutter Curt’s Cucina and focus exclusively on The Gravy Train. The chef plans to close the doors to his brick on mortar on Saturday, June 4 — a buyer for the building is lined up, but the sale is not final — and park The Gravy Train at nearby food truck rodeo, Red’s Corner, by early July.
So what will The Gravy Train be serving? Other than the famous meatball, Curt will feature a rotating menu of other grinders, plus the occasional option for an item from the Cucina menu.
“I don’t want people to worry, they will still be able to get my food,” he says, “it will just be in a different setting.”
The version of The Gravy Train parked at Red’s Corner will initially be a “small” truck, which is in the final stages of production. Still in the works is a second, 30-foot-long truck, in the process of being built, that will house a full kitchen and the ability to make all the favorites from the Curt’s Cucina’s OG menu as well as the works from Grinders and Gravy.
When that truck is complete, it will make its permanent home at Red’s Corner. The small truck will then be used solely as a charitable truck and will travel for charity functions in the area.
“I want to be able to give back to the community that has given my family and I so much,” Curt says.
This story previously appeared in The Sway. Emilee Phillips can be reached at emilee@itsthesway.com
