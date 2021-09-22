One of the newest retailers in the historical village of Pinehurst is also its largest. Duneberry Resort Wear, named after a type of wild strawberry that grows along coastal areas, offers a classic, colorful take on the resort lifestyle.
“Color is our mantra. Color is definitely anti-aging and it makes people happy,” said co-owner Ann Nash.
Ten years ago, she and her husband, Jim, opened a 2,000-square-foot apparel store in Leland on Lake Michigan. With their adult children living in North Carolina, the couple were encouraged to establish a second Southern-based location.
In December, Duneberry opened in a pop-up space above Cool Sweats in the village next to the Drum & Quill Public House while the Nashes renovated the former Potpourri Gift Store location at 120 Market Square. The larger storefront opened in April, and the couple will soon open a shoe and casual accessories store in their initial pop-up space.
“We have a friend who kept saying you need to open a store in Pinehurst. I finally said, ‘Okay, find me a location,’” Jim said. “I had already studied the area and we knew the demographics were solid. I mean, who wouldn’t fall in love with the village? When we learned that Potpourri space was available, I was on a plane the next day.”
“This store opportunity dropped in our lap. We literally said, what do we have to lose,” said Ann.
The new Duneberry Resort Wear features similar square footage and many of the same lines of merchandise as the couple’s flagship store. The two locations also share an online presence and unique virtual one-on-one shopping experience.
“Leland is a casual lifestyle resort. It is very active and outdoorsy and multi-generation in a big way,” Ann said. “This area also lends itself to that narrative seamlessly. People are looking for peace, calm, and a happy-place where they can let go.”
The Nashes also see their store as a multi-generational gathering place that caters to everyone, from pre-teens to grandparents. The couple also rely heavily on American-made lines and popular brands like Vineyard Vines, Gretchen Scott, Palm Beach and Fish Hippie clothing.
“Most other stores in the village are focused on one demographic, but we want to be in everybody’s sweet spot,” Ann said.
Jim Nash, who spent a number of years working for ClubCorp before starting his own business, also quickly became involved in local interests. He is active in the Moore County Chamber of Commerce and Pinehurst Business Partners (PBP). He also developed the concept of a free golf cart shuttle that would help alleviate parking concerns in the village, an idea he hopes will soon move forward following an electronic survey of residents.
“One of the things we like about this area is everyone tends to get involved, whether it is in business or an extension of their personal lives. Everybody is doing something,” said Ann. “There are a lot of good minds out there that have not been tapped. Don’t let the fruit die on the tree. We think everyone has a lot to offer and there are so many good stories that you hear from people.”
Jim agreed, “We find that a lot in our Leland store and here too. People will come in to chat, not just shop. That is what makes the store.”
Duneberry Resort Wear is located at 120 Market Square in Pinehurst. Hours are Monday-Saturday, 10 a.m.-6 p.m., or shop online at Duneberry.com.
