Engaging your customers online is more important than ever. To assist the area’s business community during and after COVID-19, the Moore County Chamber of Commerce has partnered with the official Grow with Google team to present a free, marketing webinar series.
Led by Grow With Google trainer Demming Bass, this is a “can’t miss” webinar series customized for local businesses and nonprofits. As a bonus, all attendees will receive up to $150 in Google Ad Credit (first-time users) to immediately market their business with the lessons they learn and apply.
The first session is scheduled Thursday, Sept. 10, from 9-10 a.m. This workshop explains how Google Search works and how you can improve your business website's visibility with Search Engine Optimization (SEO). The session also introduces products like Google My Business, Google Trends, Search Console, Google Analytics, Google Ads, and more.
Future sessions include workshops on how to use YouTube to grow your business on Sept. 17, 9:30-10:30 a.m.; how to get your business listed on Google Search on Sept. 24, 9-10 a.m.; and how to make your website work for you on Oct. 8, 9-10 a.m.
Spots for each session are limited. Register for the first workshop at https://register.gotowebinar.com/register/1875305450802638093
For more information, contact the Moore County Chamber of Commerce at (910) 692-3926 or email info@moorecountychamber.com
