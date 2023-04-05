Carolina Eye Associates has appointed T.J. McCaskill to Chief Executive Officer, effective March 22.
McCaskill replaces former CEO Dawn Apple, who has worked for Carolina Eye for 36 years. Apple will remain with the company and work as Chief Administrative Officer in a part-time capacity.
McCaskill has served as Chief Operating Officer at Carolina Eye Associates for more than 10 years. As he moves into his new position as CEO, he will be leading the process of developing the vision for the future of Carolina Eye, identifying new growth opportunities and staying on top of the current expansion of Carolina Eye’s 14 locations throughout North and South Carolina.
Dr. Jeffrey White, president of Carolina Eye Associates, said, “Last year we celebrated 45 years of providing world class care for our patients and we feel poised to only get stronger as a team going forward. T.J. is dedicated, hard-working, consistent, and we feel he is more than capable of taking on this new responsibility.”
McCaskill received his master’s degree from East Carolina University and is a Certified Ophthalmic Assistant. He grew up in Rockingham and is married to Taylor McCaskill, the director of University Transfer Center at Sandhills Community College. They have three children.
Founded in 1977, Carolina Eye Associates is one of the largest ophthalmology practices in the southeastern United States.
(1) comment
Congratulations T.J., we are so very proud of your accomplishments and know that you will do well in your new position.
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Comments that violate any of the rules above are subject to removal by staff.