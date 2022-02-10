panelists include Stephanie Phillips, Principal of Pinecrest High School, Amy Sexauer, military veteran and executive director of Dreams for All Foundation, Natalie Hawkins, executive director of Partners in Progress, Bonnie McPeake, owner of McPeake Hotels and Victoria Lopez, a Habitat success story. Ted Fitzgerald/The Pilot
The 2022 Women Build Empowerment Brunch stayed true to its name and delivered both empowerment and women building up women.
While Habitat for Humanity was the recipient of the fundraiser, everyone at last Thursday’s sold-out event walked away from the Forest Creek Golf Club’s Grand Dining Room reaping the benefits.
Five Moore County leaders distributed some learned wisdom in a lively panel format led by Donna Engelson, leader of this year’s Women Build. Panelists included Natalie Hawkins, executive director of Partners in Progress; Victoria Lopez, former Habitat homeowner and ambassador for Women Build; Bonnie McPeake, president of McPeake Hotels, Inc.; Stefanie Phillips, principal at Pinecrest High School; and Amy Sexauer, executive director of Dreams 4 All Foundation.
Pastor Katie Tomlin offered a prayer that neatly encapsulated the varied lessons shared by the speakers throughout the morning: “We give thanks, and we ask that…safe and affordable housing continue for our community.”
Amie Fraley, executive director of the Sandhills Habitat chapter and Sally Brown, chairwoman of the brunch offered their thanks and introduced Elise Watkins, “the perfect role model for Women with Power,” and the newest buyer of a Women Build home.
Watkins, a full-time traveling merchandiser for the Harris Teeter grocery chain in North Carolina and Virginia, purchased her home with a guaranteed affordable mortgage. Watkins’ son Carter shyly stepped on stage to say his mom was the best, thanked everyone for his new home, and offered the aside that he loves video games.
An Agent of Change
Lopez remained emotional about the change that her Habitat home brought to her life, even after all these years.
“People just like you were in a room like this for me. I am who I am because of this organization and what it stands for. Now I can humbly give back that same love and assistance.”
Hawkins, a former assistant village manager in Pinehurst, discussed changes she had seen in Moore County businesses over the years, pointing out that “an infrastructure that can keep up with the growth and changes is our biggest hurdle.” But she also emphasized the influx of positive effects of growth and change as well.
“Our $68 million-dollar comprehensive cancer center brings seamless care to our community under one roof,” she said. “With the growth of Moore County, the entire region benefits from the changes.”
Her career arc, she said, shares a similar trajectory: “When you work hard and stay focused on what matters, the changes you want will come to you.”
Hope, Freely Given
Sexauer reminded the audience that the “typical recipe for success doesn’t always work for you.”
While she credited her mother and grandmother for much, she reiterated that “many of the people in need do not have that support or hope, so give it, reach out, and don’t be afraid to lean into any support that you can give or that may be given to you.”
Lopez shared the juxtaposition of having hope and giving it by declaring, “Sometimes we help and sometimes we ask for help. Sometimes our kids borrow our car and sometimes we borrow our kid’s car. Sometimes we need and sometimes we are needed.”
Building in a Diverse World
In an opulent dining room, the faces, ages and reasons for attendance varied as much as the panelists. Yet the importance of building relationships was apparent as business cards were exchanged as often as hugs. Phillips shared an initiative at the high school started by McPeake’s daughter Christa to discreetly give and exchange packed duffle bags to homeless students each week, and the panelists who didn’t know each other seemed to be on their way to becoming fast friends.
McPeake, in her no-nonsense simplicity, shared that all sorts of relationships and decisions make us who we are.
“The accumulation of the right and the wrong decisions I have made in my life brought me to this point.” No matter who you are, McPeake emphasized, “you just cannot give up; you have to be determined.”
For All, Grace and Love
“I embrace the hard and messy situations,” Phillips said. “I have it instilled in me that I can handle it, whatever it is, because we all deserve the same chances. None of us are better than the other. That includes giving yourself the same grace that you would give others.”
McPeake said that “When you think you know it all, that’s when you are in trouble.” She shared a story in which she inadvertently offended someone who worked for her.
Mortified, she went back and apologized, realizing that listening and showing grace were integral to success. She encouraged the audience to consider the lesson she learned in that moment.
“Lead by example,” she said, “and never ask anyone to do something you wouldn’t do. Never be afraid to apologize, never be afraid to speak up, and never be afraid to learn from those around you, whatever the situation.”
