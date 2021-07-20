The Boys and Girls Club of the Sandhills announces the appointment of Danielle D’Angelo as the unit director of the new Logan-Blake Unit in Pinehurst.
D’Angelo got her start at the Boys and Girls Club of the Sandhills in May 2018 as the sports and nutrition leader. Her primary focus was teaching club members the importance of making healthy choices and staying active.
She later became the STEM coordinator for the Boys and Girls Club, providing project-based STEM learning activities for all ages. Next, she added workforce development coordinator to her resume. D’Angelo has been working closely with Markell Lotharp, director of teen services, for the last year, helping ensure members in the Baxter Teen Center are adequately prepared to enter the workforce.
Now, D’Angelo will oversee the Logan-Blake Unit, the 9,000-square foot permanent home for Aberdeen Club members, once renovations are complete. The new location, in the space formerly occupied by Elmore Furniture Company, is one of three units out of which the Boys and Girls Club offers programs and services. The Southern Pines Unit, home of the Baxter Teen Center, is a 21,000-square foot facility at 160 Memorial Park Court providing services for sixth- through 12th-graders. The third unit, which the club has outgrown, was located in Trinity A.M.E. Zion Church’s Community Outreach Center at 152 S. Stephens St. in Southern Pines. This facility, which provided services for kindergarten through second-graders, will be relocated to better accommodate this growing group. All members are being served out of the Southern Pines Unit until renovations are complete at the Logan-Blake location.
“This new location is crucial to support our mission,” said D’Angelo. “With that being said, I am truly honored to have been selected to lead the Logan-Blake Unit to bring more responsible, productive and caring citizens to our community.”
“Finding a new site to replace our Aberdeen Unit seemed hopeless until we found the Logan-Blake Unit,” said Fallon Brewington, CEO at the Boys and Girls Club of the Sandhills. “Equally as important is having a strong, effective, but passionate leader at the helm ready for a new challenge and ready to prepare us to serve more kids, more, often, and with greater impact. Danielle checks all those boxes for us and we could not be more proud to have her as our new unit director.”
D’Angelo earned a bachelor’s degree in psychology and an M.S. in child and family studies from the University of Southern Mississippi. While earning her master’s degree, she was the graduate assistant for The Gulf Coast Center for Child Development in Gulfport, Miss. She has worked with youth as a collegiate athletic, English Language Learners teacher, high school softball coach, and a program lead in Army Child and Youth Services.
The club anticipates moving into the space in fall of 2021. For additional information, visit www.sandhillsbgc.org.
