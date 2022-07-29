Boys and Girls Club Receives Check for 100,000 from Women's Open

In front are Isaiah Fleet, Brooke Patterson, Shonye’ Smith and Joshua Sutton, all 14 years old. In back L-R: Chris Grimm, Christy Ansberg, Dennis Baggett, Caitlin Terry, Steve Kastner, Virginia Keller, Kelly Miller, Konni McMurray, Le’Anda Spears and Gary Cates from ProMedica. Representatives from Promedica and the USGA visited the Boys & Girls Club of the Sandhills on Wednesday, July 28th and presented a check. Ted Fitzgerald/The Pilot.

The Boys and Girls Club of Sandhills received a check for $100,000 from the health care company ProMedica, in partnership with the USGA,  as a result of the Women’s Championship held at Pine Needles in June.

Steve Kastner, the new chief executive officer of the Boys and Girls Club of the Sandhills began Wednesday’s ceremony welcoming members of the board of directors, staff, club kids, Pine Needles Lodge and Golf Club CEO Kelly Miller and special guests from both Promedica and the USGA. Gary Cates, Promedica’s chief philanthropy officer, and USGA’s managing director of Open Championships’ Dennis Baggett both spoke as well.

