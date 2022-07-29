In front are Isaiah Fleet, Brooke Patterson, Shonye’ Smith and Joshua Sutton, all 14 years old. In back L-R: Chris Grimm, Christy Ansberg, Dennis Baggett, Caitlin Terry, Steve Kastner, Virginia Keller, Kelly Miller, Konni McMurray, Le’Anda Spears and Gary Cates from ProMedica. Representatives from Promedica and the USGA visited the Boys & Girls Club of the Sandhills on Wednesday, July 28th and presented a check. Ted Fitzgerald/The Pilot.
The Boys and Girls Club of Sandhills received a check for $100,000 from the health care company ProMedica, in partnership with the USGA, as a result of the Women’s Championship held at Pine Needles in June.
Steve Kastner, the new chief executive officer of the Boys and Girls Club of the Sandhills began Wednesday’s ceremony welcoming members of the board of directors, staff, club kids, Pine Needles Lodge and Golf Club CEO Kelly Miller and special guests from both Promedica and the USGA. Gary Cates, Promedica’s chief philanthropy officer, and USGA’s managing director of Open Championships’ Dennis Baggett both spoke as well.
“The Boys and Girls Club of the Sandhills does whatever it takes to fill gaps, provide safe spaces and empower kids to imagine and achieve great futures,” Kastner said. “In my short time with the club, it is truly breathtaking to see the great work our team does every day.”
Baggett has lived in Moore County for a month now and said that he was delighted that Promedica and the USGA thought it fitting to leave something positive behind after the championship and was proud to be part of the community and the process.
Cates used the two grasping hands of the Boys and Girls Club logo to share Promedica’s approach to this gift. “These hands are very fitting. It was lots of hands coming together to make this possible.”
Kastner added that “through a combination of careful financial stewardship, the ‘Building Great Futures’ capital campaign, a passionate staff, board, volunteers and incredible members, the club has generated the resources to serve more and more kids, including the expansion and relocations of the Trinity and Logan-Blake sites.”
He also reminded the audience that “we are in the midst of improvements here at the Southern Pines Center as well. Plus, as some of you know, a new site and the Sandhills Community College.”
Isaiah Fleet, 14, was happy for the club, “I love it. This will help bring joy and peace. It gives us even more opportunities in the Sandhills.”
Larry Smith, marketing and events coordinator for the Boys and Girls Club of the Sandhills was “thrilled to bring the positive influences of our golf community to these amazing kids.”
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Comments that violate any of the rules above are subject to removal by staff.