Before hunting for vintage finds became every would-be designer’s weekend pastime, Moore County resident Heather Longacre had a passion for all things old and beautiful. In September 2017 she turned that passion into a career with her social media antique shop, House of York.
From hunting through estate sales to scouring flea markets up and down the east coast, Heather collects the unique and the antique, and re-homes them through House of York — an Instagram-only shop with 17,000 followers from all over the country.
Heather posts photos of her finds, and fellow treasure-seekers place their orders via message. She also keeps a running list of requests from people looking for pieces from a specific period, or artists to look out for on her next hunt.
“I find the old and the broken,” Heather says. “It’s a thrill for me.”
Heather developed her love for history and culture as a child. The name “House of York” stems from Yorkshire, England and Heather’s passion for British art, culture and history.
She’s since passed down that love to her own children, who have happily taken on the role of her little personal assistants.
“It’s really a way for us to disconnect from day-to-day things and get back to the way things used to be as a family,” Heather says.
Heather hopes to open up a brick-and-mortar shop in the future, but until then, she’ll continue taking to social media to share her finds.
“It’s hard to replicate the craftsmanship of these pieces from 200 years ago,” Heather says. “I mean, if they could tell stories, could you imagine what they would have to say? That’s amazing to me.”
To browse Heather’s latest discoveries, follow House of York on Instagram.
