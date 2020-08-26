Veterans Guardian is expanding its workforce, again. The locally owned and operated company has been one of the area’s fastest growing businesses since it was established in August 2017.
“We are hiring 35 employees here in the Sandhills. Currently we have about 100 employees so we are growing our workforce by one-third. It is really exciting for us. This is phenomenal growth,” said Joanna Murphy, in charge of marketing for the company.
Based in Pinehurst, Veterans Guardian is a fee-based, pre-filing VA consulting firm that helps veterans navigate Veterans Administration claims forms. Founded by retired army officers Scott Greenblatt and William Taylor, the company prioritizes hiring veterans and their spouses, and active-duty military spouses.
“As a military spouse it can be hard to find jobs, especially in a small town. Sometimes employers are also hesitant about hiring National Guard members because they might get called up,” said Murphy, who joined the business last year. “I am thankful to be at a company that is military and veteran-friendly.
The 35 new positions at Veterans Guardian include roles in marketing, information technology, customer service and documentation. Hiring may continue through the end of the year.
“We are looking for people who have a good attitude. People who are excited about helping veterans because that is what we do,” said Murphy, noting their clients include military veterans of any length of time in service who have sustained physical or mental impacts as a result of their service.
Murphy said the company accelerated its job search hoping to tap into the local talent pool in and around Moore County.
“We have proven results and have been getting more traction because we are getting a lot more referrals as a result of that. I think that is part of the reason we have been able to grow so quickly,” Murphy said.
“We also hear often from clients that they feel comfortable with our staff because we are veteran-owned and operated. They can build a rapport with our staff and it’s like working with a brother-in-arms. It is that sort of trust.”
Veterans Guardian was recently recognized by the Better Business Bureau of Eastern North Carolina, winning top honors in the large business category for the 2020 BBB Torch Award for Marketplace Ethics.
The company has also won accolades from the U.S. Department of Labor with a HIREVets Gold Medallion Award, the only federal-level veterans’ employment award that recognizes a company or organization’s commitment to veteran hiring, retention, and professional development. The company also won the 2019 AMVETS Employer of the Year award.
Interested job applicants may view a list of open positions on Indeed.com, or email resumes directly to Jobs@VetsGuardian.com
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Comments that violate any of the rules above are subject to removal by staff.