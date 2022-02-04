“If your eyes are healthy, your whole body will be full of light.” Matthew 6:24
Dr. L. Kennedy Bumgarner — Kenny as he insists you call him — will wake up Thursday morning as one of the many retirees in his beloved Moore County.
Bumgarner’s eyes seem to dance to two very different songs as he shares glimpses into his past and his vision of retirement. While his worn hands indicate his eligibility for “retiring age,” his hiking shoes, his bounce down the hall and his knowledge of the most recent innovations in eye care are contradictory to a man who has just turned 70 and cared for three generations of Moore County.
Within the bustling Spectrum Eye Center that he and his wife Katherine built in 1999, the almost 10,000 square feet glistens with stylish glasses, state of the art equipment, degrees, certifications and awards. Both the fashion frames and the framed acknowledgements tell the same story: a man who is dedicated to his craft is here.
Bumgarner was once on the cover of the most respected optometry magazine in the country. He was 2017’s North Carolina Optometrist of the Year. He is a 20-year member of a small, prestigious group of examiners who award licenses to future optometrists. He was even student council president of the Pennsylvania College of Optometry while he was sailing through all his classes.
“Giving back is a huge part of who I am and much more important than the other stuff,” Bumgarner said. “I’ve been an adjunct professor, I’ve spoken all over the country sharing my knowledge and experience, and I am certain outreach is one of the reasons I’ve provided help to so many people.”
In fact, Bumgarner designed his own program — The Outreach Plan — to connect and educate his patients, staff, the medical community and the geographical community through relationships and conversations that put the primary care of a patient first.
Recruited by Southern Pines Drs. Gale Martin and Dr. George Tate in the 1980s, Bumgarner honed his craft with them before opening Spectrum Eye Center in 1989.
In 1993, he married Katherine, who, with an MBA and optometry in her DNA, also became the CEO of the business. As the business and their family grew, Vass native Dr. Scott Athans came on board, then Pinehurst resident Dr. Michele Keel joined. The latest addition, Dr. Keith Poindexter, starts at Spectrum this week, and he already has served Moore County for more than 20 years.
“Having these exceptional and trusted members of our community join me — considering I was once asked to come to Moore County as well, — seemed such a natural fit,” Bumgarner said.
While Katherine adores her husband, she laughs when she shares Bumgarner’s future plans.
“If you know Kenny, you know he won’t be easing into retirement. He already has so many dates filled in the calendar including being the ‘sub’ for our doctors here when they take some time off. I’m glad I’m still working so I won’t have to keep up all the time.”
As expected, his need to give back and teach will continue, though not entirely with the tools of the optometry trade. Bumgarner also is a certified Porsche racing instructor and “loves teaching new drivers and helping them hone their skills.” Provided, of course, it doesn't interfere with his desire to “do a lot more racing myself.”
If he can’t get the Porsche started, he can always hike to the next racetrack. Bumgarner, oldest daughter Brandi Martin — local owner of Forte Fitness — and oldest son Tyler are headed to Patagonia in March for the W Trek, often called the “hike of a lifetime.” His other kids, Lance and UNC freshmen Logan and Lexi, are also excited to see the next wave of adventure with their dad. Even his six grandchildren are ready to share in more fun.
Bumgarner says he’ll “rest” a little when he returns from Patagonia by taking a Tuscany tour with Katherine.
Bumgarner’s eyes smile when he pauses before walking in to see one of his last patients of his career.
“I’ve loved getting to know these great people on a personal level as well as helping them see the world a little better. Having all of these individuals placed in my path by God is the best story I could have ever hoped for in my life and career.”
