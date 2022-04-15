Mark Twain, almost as synonymous to cigars as he was to a white suit, held fast to the belief that “eating and sleeping are the only activities that should be allowed to interrupt a man’s enjoyment of his cigar.”
Steve Norrell, budding cigar czar of North Carolina — and possibly beyond just the tobacco state soon — agrees. Norrell owns the original Cigar Box Lounge in Southern Pines, along with his partner Jamar Gay. The two men have recently added a Hope Mills shop, a Cary location, and are in the midst of constructing a 3000-square-foot warehouse and corporate office in West End.
Within the warehouse will be a 1500-square-foot humidor that Norrell said “is as awesome as it sounds.” This new facility will be the starting point for retail distribution and wholesale and e-commerce sales. With 10 employees currently, Norrell and Gay plan to have 30 in the upcoming months.
With caramel and chocolate leather seating scattered amongst the cedar walls and smells, the Southern Pines location is part connoisseur’s corner and part lounge. A spacious bar is stocked to the dark ceiling with every option for the perfect cigar pairing on one side. A luxe walk-in humidor filled to the cedar rafters with cigars from all over the world is on the other side.
“If we don’t have it, it isn’t worth smoking or drinking,” Gay said. If a drink isn’t your fancy, the lounge offers Cuban coffee as well, but cigar tobacco is your only option for smoking: no vaping, CBD, cigarette or any other nicotine option is sold or allowed.
A secluded patio and deck also offer an outdoor firepit and a large seating area with couches and tables. Between the humidor and the lounge are high-end cigar products and necessities, including the eclectic gift here and there. Norrell is particularly fond of the banjos made out of cigar boxes.
But the real attraction is the friendships and the approachable knowledge of the aficionado staff.
The Cigar Box was built in an effort to bring a new and better cigar-smoking experience to the area. Set to retire from the military in August, Gay’s story is a modified version of the the classic business tale: customer walks in, loves the place and buys it.
“I was working on my master’s, I had cabin fever, my wife and teenage daughters were home too, so I started coming in here and fell in love with everything about it.”
“And the rest is history,” Norrell adds. “I lost a customer and got a partner and friend. Pretty fair deal, I think.”
Speaking of friends, everyone scattered around the bar has something to say about the friendships. Ricky Moore, a caddy with Caddy Walk, is quick to share: “The camaraderie and friendships are real here. If I haven’t been here in a few days, everyone wants to know where I’ve been.”
A few barstools down is Michael Kenny or “Nav Mike,” his nickname bestowed by “someone, I forget who decided it, but we all have nicknames.” He emphasizes the welcoming environment as he motions to bartender Joe Martello.
“Joe sees my car pull up and pours my beer — Southern Pines Brewery Nav, hence the nickname — and has my cigar and beer right here waiting on me.”
Martello, who has been with The Cigar Box almost two years, came to the bar as a customer and immediately applied for the bartender position. He is still a regular off-the-clock. “This is the only job I have ever had where I show up on my days off. I can’t imagine doing that anywhere else.”
With a Rabbit Air Filtration system and a spacious area for smoking, not everyone is a cigar smoker. Gigi Blackard, another bartender, doesn’t smoke, but her husband does.
“Last December, I walked into the storefront to buy some cigars for his Christmas stocking. Everyone was so nice and it seemed so fun. Steve asked me if I wanted a job and I didn’t. But you see how that worked out.”
The lounge area has three televisions muted with jazz music wafting into the general vibe of cool that permeates the space. It’s quiet enough to hear the laptop keyboard taps from the few business men hammering out deals and emails. “Brian” is seated in the back corner, dressed in black from head to toe, taking it all in. At first glance, his quiet manner seems intimidating, but once he starts discussing his love for this place, the smiles sneak in.
“Part of the culture here is civility. We joke, we poke fun, but we do not discount what anyone is or has to say. It’s a great place to meet like-minded people, but it is also a great place to listen to what other people are thinking.”
Norrell has a theory on that, “We don’t talk politics. Ever. Cigars rule the world. Period.”
Gay, who looks a little like Darius Rucker on steroids, and Norrell, who looks a lot like Joe Pesci, have an ease and a laughter among them that seems poised for years of partnership ahead.
Gay gives a hint of what is on the horizon. “We are going to replace this deck with a bigger, wider area. More like a four-seasons-room, maybe another TV out here for our louder sports fans. We want to be able to bring in food trucks occasionally, and host more event nights and cigar shows.”
Just like Pesci in the movie “My Cousin Vinny,” Norrell seems to have a soft spot, especially when it comes to friendships, donuts or his two Westies, Piper and Belle. Norrell also owns Southern Angel Donuts in Pinehurst and has been in the credit card processing industry “forever.” He says his favorite donut is “the one I am eating” at any given time, but finally admits to being partial to the Southern Angel apple fritter that he swears “is the size of a turtle.”
Norrell puffs on his cigar and gets serious for just a minute.
“I’m not the only one that loves it here. No one wants to leave, as it is. It’s hard to perfect something that is already doing really well, but that’s our goal. Out-of-towners, locals — all kinds — come in, have a drink and a cigar and make some great friends.”
