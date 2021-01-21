If first impressions are foremost on your mind, consider a venue that is dressed to impress before planning for the party even begins. With iconic exposed scissor trusses, warm woodwark and abundance of skylights, any personal touches you add to the 10,000-square-foot historic Fair Barn will serve as icing on the (wedding) cake.
Built for Flexibility
Constructed in 1917, the Fair Barn offers brides the chance to be a part of Pinehurst’s storied history. Its dramatic, 2-and-a-half story ceilings and beautifully crafted walls provide a breathtaking space all its own, allowing couples more flexibility in their budget.
For those who choose to invest more in personal touches, the expansive square footage and minimal restrictions on aesthetic choices allow couples a myriad of opportunities to make the space their own — whether they choose to dress it up or keep it low-key. Brides will find the space well-suited to natural looks with minimalist, foraged decor or bold and bright colors with tons of texture, both trends to watch for the upcoming wedding season.
A large focal point installed just behind the altar will help anchor the room and ensure all focus is directed toward the bride and groom. Seating can include tables of any shape, and incorporate lounge areas for relaxed conversation. Lighting can also add drama to spaces designated as a dance floor, give centerpiece arrangements the spotlight they deserve, or call attention to the Fair Barn’s stunning features. Natural acoustics are perfect for live bands or dancing directed by a DJ; and out-of-the-box ideas, like including adoptable pets in your wedding party, are always welcome.
No matter what theme you choose, the Fair Barn provides the perfect canvas to let your design decisions shine.
Outdoor Spaces and Amenities
Part of the oldest continuously operating equine sports complex in North Carolina, the Fair Barn can enhance your special day by offering the flexibility of outdoor spaces. While many brides hold their ceremony and reception behind the barn doors, others have set up an altar just outside — waiting to unveil the spaces they’ve created for eating, drinking and dancing until after they’ve said “I do.”
Outdoor space can also serve as an extension of the reception — for a pre-dinner cocktail hour, late night lawn games or a special farewell as the newlyweds drive off into the sunset.
Perhaps most importantly, though the barn is historic, amenities are state-of-the art. You’ll find a large catering kitchen, dressing rooms, beautifully tiled restrooms and a bathroom just for those who are part of the wedding or working behind the scenes.
The only catch? Reserve your preferred date quickly, because the Fair Barn is a one-of-a-kind venue too good to be kept a secret. For more information and photo galleries, visit https://www.vopnc.org/our-government/departments/fair-barn.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Comments that violate any of the rules above are subject to removal by staff.