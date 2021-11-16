The Turkey-in-a-Blanket method which readers started requesting in August not only assures a perfect result but frees up oven for side dishes:
Plan roasting time so turkey is well-done an hour before dinner. Turn heat to 400 degrees for final 10 minutes. Remove roasting pan from oven and quickly siphon off juices and browned bits to be used for gravy. Cover turkey with a double layer of heavy-duty aluminum foil; seal edges tightly around pan so no steam escapes. Cover with a clean quilt or blanket, folded double. Tuck edges under roasting pan, on all sides.
At serving time – an hour later -- warm turkey platter and dinner plates. Remove blanket and foil; lift turkey onto serving platter and bring to table for carving. The meat will be steaming hot and moist; breast will slice neatly, without shredding.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Comments that violate any of the rules above are subject to removal by staff.