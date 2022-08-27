One of the Sandhills region’s best-equipped entertainment venues, Bradshaw Performing Arts Center boasts a full calendar of music, theatre, dance and comedy performances — and new ticket packages ensure you’ll never miss a performance, while getting a bulk discount.
A legendary lineup is set for this season, with one-of-a-kind performers from Broadway, Hollywood and Las Vegas.
Purchase tickets now for:
Klea Blackhurst: Sept. 29
“Everything the Traffic will Allow: The Songs and Sass of Ethel Merman”
A constant delight, Klea doesn’t impersonate the Broadway belter from the original productions of Anything Goes, Annie Get Your Gun, and Gypsy; instead, she sings The Merm’s trademark songs and brings a fresh perspective to her life story as a great American folk tale. The show has received rave reviews, including two in The New York Times.
“Klea Blackhurst is engaged, trained and talented enough to give us wonderful intimations of Merman the performer without being crushed by her. And she is smart enough and a good enough writer to turn the story of Merman’s star power into a folk tale. We were watching a real talent, a performer we knew could delight us without ever singing a note that had once been commandeered by Ethel Merman. We were not in thrall to the past: we were watching an interpretation of it that turned into something new.”
— Margo Jefferson, The New York Times
Charo in Concert: Oct. 21
Whether you’ve loved her since “The Love Boat,” or discovered her through “Dancing with the Stars,” “Jane the Virgin,” and “Celebrity Wife Swap,” the unmissable, unsinkable singer/guitarist/comedian legend Charo — known for defying expectations throughout her career — performs at BPAC for one night only.
“At her shows, after she sings and gyrates to a set of disco numbers, she slips backstage, emerges in the tuxedo, picks up the guitar and blows everybody’s mind.”
— Amanda Hess, The New York Times
Joe DeVito: Jan. 28
The performer and panelist from Fox News Channel’s “Gutfeld!” will bring his smart, deliciously funny brand of stand-up comedy to our stage. Joe’s special on Dry Bar Comedy — “Dating Over 40 is Like Thrift Store Shopping” — has nearly 5 million views.
“DeVito opened with a set that was as fast paced as it was funny. Extremely disobedient of the term ‘politically correct’, he seems to have an endless pile of inappropriate one-liners in his head ... yet deadpans all of this 100 percent with just the right amount of self-deprecation.”
— Long Island Entertainment News
The Four Freshmen: March 3
The classic vocal/instrumental group will sing and play beloved standards with their instantly recognizable joyful sound. Their amazing musicianship remains timeless.
“The Four Freshmen have endured because they are tops in their class.”
— Charles Osgood, Former CBS News anchor
Kelli O’Hara: March 31
The Tony-Award-winning Broadway star, currently playing Aurora Fane on HBO’s “The Gilded Age,” live in concert. If you saw the PBS broadcasts of the Broadway at Lincoln Center productions of “The King and I” and “South Pacific,” that’s Kelli as Mrs. Anna and Nellie Forbush.
“She brings a typhoon of passion to everything she does, inviting her audience to share in that deep well of emotion. You leave any performance by Kelli O’Hara feeling more hopeful, more alive, more human.”
— Ricky Pope, Broadway World
Bradshaw Performing Arts Center is located on the campus of Sandhills Community College: 3395 Airport Road, Pinehurst. For information or to purchase tickets to these or other upcoming shows, visit sandhillsbpac.com or ticketmesandhills.com.
