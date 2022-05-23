IMG_8028.tif

Making your way down the aisle surrounded by buds and blooms that accentuate your wedding day glow is no accident when Thistle & Moon Floral is involved. According to owner Mary Furby, every arrangement from Thistle & Moon is created with an intention in mind, and on your big day, Mary and her team go above and beyond to ensure that the florals accurately reflect the couple’s special intention. 

“We welcome and accept couples from all backgrounds and all walks of life,” Mary says. “It’s our goal to make everyone feel welcome and to make sure the day is truly beautiful and very unique.”

From table arrangements to floral installations, Thistle & Moon takes pride in going the extra mile to bring a couple’s vision to life – whether that means meeting with them personally to discuss their likes and dislikes, offering day-of support and more. 

With years of experience in the floral industry, Mary and her team are up-to-date on the latest wedding trends like loose florals, whimsical and garden styles. Oh, and they’re more than ready to create the perfect floral installation for any idea, setup or venue. 

“Installations … those are really our bread and butter,” Mary says. “I really think people are looking at big, attention-catching florals for 2022. I’m looking forward to doing more of them.”

Thistle & Moon also offers plenty of rental options for ceremonies and receptions. Whether you’re in search of the perfect vases to adorn each table, timeless pillar candles to light the way as you make your way to the altar or an arbor to stand front and center during the ceremony, your options are covered. 

Oh, and if you’re interested in renting a piece but it’s not in the Thistle & Moon repertoire, just let them know. If the piece you’re after is something that could be used again in another wedding, Mary just might grant your wish and snag it. 

“We are a newer business, but we definitely have the experience,” Mary says. “We love to be a part of any special day by being there for our clients and bringing fresh ideas to the table.”

Ready to Book?

Thistle & Moon accepts bookings up to six months in advance, but the earlier you book, the better. To learn more about Mary, Thistle & Moon’s work and their new brick-and-mortar location coming to Southern Pines in February 2022, check them out on Instagram and Facebook @thistleandmoonnc.  &

