Ethel Merman was known for a voice that reached the rafters without the use of a microphone, accompanied by a larger-than-life personality that drew every audience member into the act. “The Merm” dazzled crowds for decades with iconic performances in shows like “Anything Goes,” “Call me Madam,” “There’s No Business Like Show Business” and “Annie Get Your Gun.”
It’s the captivating style of these songs, and the voice behind them, that actress, singer and comedian Klea Blackhurst strives to emulate in her own career on the stage. In 2001, Blackhurst opened an act dedicated to her biggest inspiration: “Everything the Traffic Will Allow” — a brilliant, savvy valentine to one of American theater’s greatest stars.
Far from an impersonation, “Everything the Traffic Will Allow” is an award-winning off-Broadway production that reveals the great American folktale that is the story of Ethel Merman.
“I was compelled to construct an homage of my own, working with the conviction that it is critical to remember not just what she looked like or sounded like, but what she inspired in those who were propelling theater and music forward at the time,” Blackhurst says. “The roles written for her are brilliant and classic. The list of songs associated with her name is astounding – enough to fill several evenings.”
The perfect show for anyone who loves Broadway and gets showtunes stuck in their head, “Everything the Traffic will Allow” will give Blackhurst room to stretch her vocals in Owens Auditorium. She’ll follow up the show with a master class on musical performance, open to performers looking to hone their craft as well as spectators.
Blackhurst’s tribute to Merman has led to rave reviews, but her credits include starring theater roles in the off-Broadway comedy “Party Face,” produced in part by Morgan Sills, the new executive director of Bradshaw Performing Arts Center.
She starred in “Hazel” during its world premiere production at Drury Lane in Chicago, as Dolly Levi in the highly acclaimed Fiftieth Anniversary production of “Hello, Dolly!” at The Goodspeed Opera House and as Miss Lemon in “The Nutty Professor,” which premiered in Nashville, directed by legendary comedian Jerry Lewis and featuring a score by Marvin Hamlisch and Rupert Holmes. Klea also played Rose in Drury Lane Chicago’s production of “Gypsy,” garnishing rave reviews in 2012.
Blackhurst has performed with symphony orchestras and in theatrical productions across the country and abroad including the London Palladium presentation of “Jerry Herman’s Broadway” with Angela Lansbury, New York’s Town Hall, Jazz at Lincoln Center, Carnegie Hall, New York’s 92nd Street Y Lyrics & Lyricists, The Chicago Humanities Festival and as Ado Annie in the BBC Proms concert of “Oklahoma!” in London’s Royal Albert Hall.
On television she has appeared in Ryan Murphy’s “Pose” and “The Knick,” on Showtime. She spent two seasons as former prosecutor, Shelby Cross, on the IFC Channel comedy series “Onion News Network”. She’s appeared on “Law and Order: SVU” spent a week on “Sesame Street” and was a musical guest on “The Rosie O’Donnell Show.”
Through it all, Merman’s inspiration remains.
“How could I answer anything other than “Ethel Merman” when asked who influenced me most? She embodies the music, the legend, and the style that I was practically weaned on; and that I long to express as a performer,” Blackhurst says.
“Merman used to say on talk shows, ‘Broadway’s been very good to me, but I like to think I’ve been very good to Broadway’ Well, Merman’s been very good to me and I like to think I’ve been very good to Merman. Of course she doesn’t need me and yet here I am, hopelessly devoted. Always have been and suppose I always will.”
