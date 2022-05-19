The following parent/s has authorized the release of the births of their children at FirstHealth Moore Regional Hospital in Pinehurst, NC:

April 2, 2022

Michael and Samantha Vandermast, Rockingham, a daughter, Anastasia Rose Vandermust

April 5, 2022

JR and Madison McLaughlin, Rockingham, a daughter, Madilynn James McLaughlin

April 6, 2022

Nalisha McPhatter and Christopher Smith, Eagle Springs, a son, Nassan Lee Marvin Smith

April 6, 2022

Joshua Mark Hussey and Mallory Jewell Hussey, Seagrove, a daughter, Sylvie Ellen Hussey

April 6, 2022

Hayley Eaves and Princeton Mcallister, Robbins, a son, Ermias Princeton Mcallister

April 8, 2022

Madhusudan Patel and Carrie Steele, Biscoe, a daughter, Davya Myisha Patel

April 9, 2022

Maribel Lopez Santos and Angel Suazo Luna, Aberdeen, a daughter, Angel Nairobi Suazo

April 10, 2022

Unique Martin and Deric Yarborough, Sanford, a daughter, Alaina Yarborough

April 14, 2022

Latonyia McNeill and Branden Hargrove, Carthage, a daughter, Goddess Nae’Shawna Noel Hargrove

April 14, 2022

Amber and Phillip Myers, Hamlet, a son, Jenson Samuel Blaze Myers

April 14, 2022

Lauren Conners Anderson and James Benton Anderson, Pinehurst, a daughter, Maisie James Anderson

April 16, 2022

Patra Lindsey and Samuel Dumas, Hamlet, a daughter, Kynslei Brielle Dumas

April 17, 2022

Nick and Linda Wyble, Southern Pines, a daughter, Giselle ‘Zell’ Lien Wyble

April 18, 2022

Dashonda Mcbryde and Tobias Cooley, Jr., Raeford, a son, Amir Milo Cooley

April 18, 2022

Bill and Chelsea Toft, Aberdeen, a son, Beau Turner Toft

April 22, 2022

Judy Elizabeth Williamson and John Adam Williamson, Candor, a son, John Arnold Williamson

April 22, 2022

Allen Wayne Martin, Sr. and Leslie Gayle Martin, Eagle Springs, a son, Allen Wayne Martin, Jr.

April 22, 2022

Clay and Natalie Vaughan, Sanford, a daughter, Wrenley Vaughan

April 24, 2022

Monserrat Ferrer and Max Aguirre, Robbins a daughter, Maxine Aguirre

April 24, 2022

Kelsey and William Hurt, Pinehurst, a son, Garrett Alexander Hurt

April 24, 2022

Angela Wall and Nicholas Capps, Cameron, a daughter, Skyla V. Capps

April 25, 2022

Candace Russ Hubbard and Nickholas Hubbard, Southern Pines, a daughter, Sarah Candace Hubbard

April 25, 2022

Philip Wood, Sr. and Casey Wood, Seven Lakes, a son, Benjamin Casey Wood

April 26, 2022

Nakita Kelly and Steven Blyther, Aberdeen, a daughter, Choyce Marie Blyther

April 27, 2022

Chloe Hill and Ivan Gonzalez-Colon, Carthage, a son, Asher Ray Gonzalez

April 29, 2022

Anasia Brown and Ty’keith Covington, Rockingham, a son, Ty’keith Jamar Covington, Jr.

April 29, 2022

Diamond Jackson, Hamlet, a daughter, Bella Jackson

April 29, 2022

Kiauna Sturdivant and Reginald Williams, II, Parkton, a daughter, Kh’yize Dream Sturdivant

April 30, 2022

Aaron Scott Matthews and Samantha Jo Blalock, Broadway, a daughter, Briar Lynn Matthews

April 30, 2022

Lyric Barrett and Jamez Bryant, Pinehurst, a daughter, Brooklyn Nichole Bryant

