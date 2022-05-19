The following parent/s has authorized the release of the births of their children at FirstHealth Moore Regional Hospital in Pinehurst, NC:
April 2, 2022
Michael and Samantha Vandermast, Rockingham, a daughter, Anastasia Rose Vandermust
April 5, 2022
JR and Madison McLaughlin, Rockingham, a daughter, Madilynn James McLaughlin
April 6, 2022
Nalisha McPhatter and Christopher Smith, Eagle Springs, a son, Nassan Lee Marvin Smith
April 6, 2022
Joshua Mark Hussey and Mallory Jewell Hussey, Seagrove, a daughter, Sylvie Ellen Hussey
April 6, 2022
Hayley Eaves and Princeton Mcallister, Robbins, a son, Ermias Princeton Mcallister
April 8, 2022
Madhusudan Patel and Carrie Steele, Biscoe, a daughter, Davya Myisha Patel
April 9, 2022
Maribel Lopez Santos and Angel Suazo Luna, Aberdeen, a daughter, Angel Nairobi Suazo
April 10, 2022
Unique Martin and Deric Yarborough, Sanford, a daughter, Alaina Yarborough
April 14, 2022
Latonyia McNeill and Branden Hargrove, Carthage, a daughter, Goddess Nae’Shawna Noel Hargrove
April 14, 2022
Amber and Phillip Myers, Hamlet, a son, Jenson Samuel Blaze Myers
April 14, 2022
Lauren Conners Anderson and James Benton Anderson, Pinehurst, a daughter, Maisie James Anderson
April 16, 2022
Patra Lindsey and Samuel Dumas, Hamlet, a daughter, Kynslei Brielle Dumas
April 17, 2022
Nick and Linda Wyble, Southern Pines, a daughter, Giselle ‘Zell’ Lien Wyble
April 18, 2022
Dashonda Mcbryde and Tobias Cooley, Jr., Raeford, a son, Amir Milo Cooley
April 18, 2022
Bill and Chelsea Toft, Aberdeen, a son, Beau Turner Toft
April 22, 2022
Judy Elizabeth Williamson and John Adam Williamson, Candor, a son, John Arnold Williamson
April 22, 2022
Allen Wayne Martin, Sr. and Leslie Gayle Martin, Eagle Springs, a son, Allen Wayne Martin, Jr.
April 22, 2022
Clay and Natalie Vaughan, Sanford, a daughter, Wrenley Vaughan
April 24, 2022
Monserrat Ferrer and Max Aguirre, Robbins a daughter, Maxine Aguirre
April 24, 2022
Kelsey and William Hurt, Pinehurst, a son, Garrett Alexander Hurt
April 24, 2022
Angela Wall and Nicholas Capps, Cameron, a daughter, Skyla V. Capps
April 25, 2022
Candace Russ Hubbard and Nickholas Hubbard, Southern Pines, a daughter, Sarah Candace Hubbard
April 25, 2022
Philip Wood, Sr. and Casey Wood, Seven Lakes, a son, Benjamin Casey Wood
April 26, 2022
Nakita Kelly and Steven Blyther, Aberdeen, a daughter, Choyce Marie Blyther
April 27, 2022
Chloe Hill and Ivan Gonzalez-Colon, Carthage, a son, Asher Ray Gonzalez
April 29, 2022
Anasia Brown and Ty’keith Covington, Rockingham, a son, Ty’keith Jamar Covington, Jr.
April 29, 2022
Diamond Jackson, Hamlet, a daughter, Bella Jackson
April 29, 2022
Kiauna Sturdivant and Reginald Williams, II, Parkton, a daughter, Kh’yize Dream Sturdivant
April 30, 2022
Aaron Scott Matthews and Samantha Jo Blalock, Broadway, a daughter, Briar Lynn Matthews
April 30, 2022
Lyric Barrett and Jamez Bryant, Pinehurst, a daughter, Brooklyn Nichole Bryant
