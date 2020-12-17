The story of Lana – a massive Percheron mare — and Lulu — a dainty white goat warms the hearts of all who appreciate animals.
Horses are known to crave companionship provided by a donkey, goat or another horse. Lana, rescued from an auction and relocated to Prancing Horse, was lonely. A sprightly goat named Lulu came from Paradox Farm. Teacher/children’s book author Kathy McGougan, known for the “Buddy” series about her terrier, observed the developing relationship between the two animals – and the animals and children – when she volunteered as a side-walker:
“I love seeing the breakthroughs. There’s something wonderful and healing about animals,” how they communicate, form bonds.
The easy-read 16-page booklet with many photographs illustrates Lana interacting with Lulu. The text, in relaxed rhyme, promotes a message:
“Your friends may look like you or maybe they don’t. Lana and Lulu are here to prove those things really don’t matter at all.”
“Lana and Lulu, a Story of Friendship,” costs $5.00 with proceeds benefiting Prancing Horse. It is available at the Country Bookshop and A Bit Used Tack Shop/Prancing Horse. Information: (910) 281-3223.
