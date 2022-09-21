PRESENTATION — In September 2019, the Arts Council of Moore County presented “Jack and the Beanstalk,” directed by the Missoula Children's Theatre. Fifty-eight children from Moore County participated in the program. Participation in the program has remained free due to the continued support of this great community.
The Arts Council of Moore County announces auditions for the Missoula Children's Theatre (MCT) production of “The Frog Prince” on Monday, Oct. 10, from 3:45-5:45 p.m., at the Moore Montessori School’s auditorium, 395 E. Massachusetts Ave., Southern Pines.
Participation is free and open to all children in grades K-8. Students must be on time and attend the entire 2-hour audition and have a clear schedule from 3:45 to 8 p.m. for the entire week. Some of the cast members will be asked to stay for a rehearsal immediately following the audition.
The production includes a large cast (50-60 students) providing ample opportunity for participation. Students in Kindergarten (age 5-plus) through 8th grade, are encouraged to audition. Students in middle school (grades 6-8) may audition to be cast as assistant directors to aid in rehearsals throughout the week and to take on essential backstage responsibilities.
No advance preparation is necessary to audition. Parents will be required to complete a registration form for each child. Forms can be filled out at auditions or prior to the meeting by downloading the form from the Arts County of Moore County’s website at mooreart.org/youth.
The Missoula Children's Theatre touring productions are complete with costumes, scenery, props and makeup. MCT Tour actor/directors will conduct rehearsals throughout the week from 3:45 to 8 p.m. each day.
Performances will be presented on Friday, Oct. 14, at 7 p.m., and again Saturday, Oct. 15, at 11 a.m., at the Moore Montessori Auditorium, 395 E. Massachusetts Ave., Southern Pines. These events are open to the public. Tickets will be on sale at the door 30 minutes prior to each performance. Ticket prices: $10 Adults. $5 for Arts Council members and children under 18.
“The Frog Prince” and the Missoula Children’s Theatre’s residency would not be possible without grants from the North Carolina Arts Council and the Moore County Community Foundation.
