Planning how guests will get from the ceremony to the reception — and the after-party — might not be at the top of your to-do list. But smooth transitions between each part of your big day can play one of the most important roles in its overall success.
How Should I Prepare for Transportation?
Start early. In our market, peak wedding season is from March-October, so plan accordingly.
Preparing a sample timeline of the events will help you determine who may need transportation; when you send your invitation or launch a wedding website, ask guests to confirm if they’ll need a ride.
Not all transportation companies are the same; some may provide logistical support, while others may require a timeline, map, directions and more.
Who Should You Provide Transportation For?
Most obviously, the bride and groom, and the wedding party. Consider providing transportation for additional guests if:
- Drive time between hotels, ceremony and reception clocks in at more than 20 minutes
- You’re in a small market or destination wedding setting where ride-share options are not abundant or reliable
- If your venue is hard to find, or requires following specific or detailed directions
- If parking spaces are limited, or difficult to access
What Transportation Should I Choose?
Kirk Tours and Limousine provides a myriad of unique wedding transportation options. Here are some things to consider for each type of vehicle:
- Antique Cars: Older cars may not have working a/c or heat, and make sure the car can accommodate your princess ball-gown (or other style choices).
- Horse-Drawn Carriage: Horses normally don’t travel at night, and you won’t want to travel on busy streets. Expect to trot along at about five miles per hour.
- A Stretch Limousine or a Town Car is a classy and classic option, but a Party Bus or Stretch SUV Limousine is perfect for a large party or larger-than-life personality. Large parties traveling on a budget should consider a motorcoach or minibus.
- Trolleys make for great photos, but work best for short distances, smooth roads and cooler days.
Golf carts are our personal favorite. They do require the right location, but are small, compact, fun for guests to drive and (we may be biased) but they’re perfect year round.
How To Make It All Happen:
The Ceremony
Traditionally, the bride rides with her father or her bridesmaids to the ceremony. To stay on budget, try using the same car reserved for the getaway. The same tactic can be employed with bridesmaids and groomsmen, with some logistical planning.
The Getaway
After the ceremony is a perfect opportunity for the new couple to take a few minutes for themselves, ride around the block, and have a photo op with a special vehicle. Use this time for your “grand exit” so all of your guests can be present for great daytime photos.
The Reception
Departure needs to begin as soon as the first guest needs to leave, whether that’s parents with young children or your great-grandmother. Have shuttle service available for guests an hour after dinner.
The After Party
Don’t limit your event by limiting the hours that transportation is available. Keep guests and members of your party safe at all hours by including the after-party (and maybe the after-after-party) in your transportation plan.
Learn more about Kirk Tours & Limousine at www.kirktours.com, or by calling 910-295-2257.
