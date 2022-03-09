If you are stuck with a property you think no one is brave enough to take off your hands, then you haven’t met Kameron Randall — or seen the Seven Lakes eyesore that he turned into a community showpiece.
Leaving the Army with no formal higher education, picking a career path and starting your own business from scratch takes grit. So does learning how to scrape paint, fix siding and install floors. Kameron has lived all of the above — earning him the freedom to give each property and client one-on-one attention through Randall Real Estate Investments LLC, which he formed in 2019.
“When I was getting out of the Army, I planned to be a real estate agent,” Kameron says. But, the Pinecrest High School grad was immediately turned off by the high-paced and highly regulated world of high-volume buying and selling.
“Many people think an investor is the same, but it’s not. I don’t help people buy and sell houses, I do the buying and selling myself.”
Disrupting the traditional real estate cycle gives Kameron freedom to come up with creative solutions for each fixer-upper that fits the client’s needs. He even completes his own inspections, taking the time to get to know each property before making a purchase.
“There are a lot of investors; a lot of people who buy properties and turn them around. Most give a low-ball offer, see if the owner takes it, and if not they just move on. I actually try to do whatever I can to help people with their home.’
So far, his track record includes: making a full price, all-cash offer, then giving the homeowner time to find another home and move out; purchasing and repairing a flooded property; allowing owners to vacate the property with household items still inside; and recommending that a homeowner put their house on the market, rather than sell it to him.
As for the aforementioned Seven Lakes eyesore? Kameron agreed to buy the foreclosed home despite an unclear title, and ended up putting $130,000 in repairs into it. He didn’t make money, but “it’s a source of pride. I was able to help out the community, and now it’s a beautiful home there.”
Client testimonials:
:: “Kameron Randall bought our house and the whole process went well. He communicated on a regular basis and kept us informed every step of the way. He explained all the details and was completely transparent the entire time. We highly recommend Kameron and would work with him again anytime. Kameron is very easy to work with and will do everything he can to help others. Thank you again, Kameron!” — Mary H, Seven Lakes
:: “Kameron made the process easy and straightforward. Everything he said he was going to do happened. Kameron gave us the best option to get us out of the situation we were handed.” — Travis M, Cameron
:: “Due to unforeseen circumstances I had to sell my home quickly. I contacted Kameron Randall and he offered me a fair price, closed quickly which allowed me to search for a new home. Not only that, he allowed me to stay in my home until I could move into my new home. He even helped me move some of my belongings! Who does that? I am so grateful.” — Martha W, Seven Lakes
Have a home you need to get off your hands? See if Kameron Randall can help you. Reach out at randallinvestments@yahoo.com or (910) 475-8702.
For more before-and-after photos, follow Randall Real Estate Investments on Facebook at facebook.com/randallrealestateinvestments.
