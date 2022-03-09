If you are stuck with a property you think no one is brave enough to take off your hands, then you haven’t met Kameron Randall — or seen the Seven Lakes eyesore that he turned into a community showpiece.

Kameron Randall

Kameron Randall established Randall Real Estate Investments in 2019.

Leaving the Army with no formal higher education, picking a career path and starting your own business from scratch takes grit. So does learning how to scrape paint, fix siding and install floors. Kameron has lived all of the above — earning him the freedom to give each property and client one-on-one attention through Randall Real Estate Investments LLC, which he formed in 2019.

“When I was getting out of the Army, I planned to be a real estate agent,” Kameron says. But, the Pinecrest High School grad was immediately turned off by the high-paced and highly regulated world of high-volume buying and selling.

“Many people think an investor is the same, but it’s not. I don’t help people buy and sell houses, I do the buying and selling myself.”

Disrupting the traditional real estate cycle gives Kameron freedom to come up with creative solutions for each fixer-upper that fits the client’s needs. He even completes his own inspections, taking the time to get to know each property before making a purchase.

“There are a lot of investors; a lot of people who buy properties and turn them around. Most give a low-ball offer, see if the owner takes it, and if not they just move on. I actually try to do whatever I can to help people with their home.’

So far, his track record includes: making a full price, all-cash offer, then giving the homeowner time to find another home and move out; purchasing and repairing a flooded property; allowing owners to vacate the property with household items still inside; and recommending that a homeowner put their house on the market, rather than sell it to him.

KameronRandall_Cameron

A home in Cameron purchased and renovated by Kameron Randall

As for the aforementioned Seven Lakes eyesore? Kameron agreed to buy the foreclosed home despite an unclear title, and ended up putting $130,000 in repairs into it. He didn’t make money, but “it’s a source of pride. I was able to help out the community, and now it’s a beautiful home there.”

Client testimonials: 

:: “Kameron Randall bought our house and the whole process went well. He communicated on a regular basis and kept us informed every step of the way. He explained all the details and was completely transparent the entire time. We highly recommend Kameron and would work with him again anytime. Kameron is very easy to work with and will do everything he can to help others. Thank you again, Kameron!” — Mary H, Seven Lakes

:: “Kameron made the process easy and straightforward. Everything he said he was going to do happened. Kameron gave us the best option to get us out of the situation we were handed.” — Travis M, Cameron

:: “Due to unforeseen circumstances I had to sell my home quickly. I contacted Kameron Randall and he offered me a fair price, closed quickly which allowed me to search for a new home. Not only that, he allowed me to stay in my home until I could move into my new home. He even helped me move some of my belongings! Who does that? I am so grateful.” — Martha W, Seven Lakes

Get more information

Have a home you need to get off your hands? See if Kameron Randall can help you. Reach out at randallinvestments@yahoo.com or (910) 475-8702.

For more before-and-after photos, follow Randall Real Estate Investments on Facebook at facebook.com/randallrealestateinvestments.

Recommended for you

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Comments that violate any of the rules above are subject to removal by staff.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.

Thank you for reading!

Please purchase a subscription to continue reading. Subscribe today and support local community journalism.

Register
Log In

Digital Only Subscriptions

The Pilot

Get unlimited digital access and support award-winning local journalism, for just $5 a month. This includes access to the electronic replica edition of The Pilot.

Starting at
$5.35 for 30 days
Get Started
View all rates
Rate Price Duration
Monthly Access (includes N.C. sales tax) $5.35 for 30 days
Annual Access (includes N.C. sales Tax) $53.50 for 365 days

Already have a Print Subscription? Get Digital Access Free.

The Pilot

As a print subscriber, you also have unlimited digital access. Connect your account now.

Free
Get Started

Home Delivery

The Pilot

Our best deal: Get all the news of Moore County delivered to your home each Wednesday and Sunday — and receive unlimited digital access to thepilot.com.

Starting at
$27.82 for 90 days
Get Started
View all rates
Rate Price Duration
Three Months — Home Delivery $27.82 for 90 days
Six Months — Home Delivery $42.80 for 183 days
One Year — Home Delivery $69.55 for 365 days