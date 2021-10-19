Moore County's household hazardous waste and paper shredding event will be held Saturday, Nov. 13, 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. at Pinecrest High School on Voit Gilmore Road in Southern Pines
Accepted items include household hazardous waste (paint, light tubes, batteries, used motor oil, etc) and medication drop-off. Crowds are usually heaviest before noon. Paper shredding will occur in the adjacent parking lot, with a limit of eight bags per vehicle. No commercial or electronic waste will be accepted. The Moore County Solid Waste event is sponsored by Keep Moore County Beautiful, Moore County Sheriff’s Office, NC Cooperative Extension Office and municipal partners Aberdeen, Pinehurst, Southern Pines and Whispering Pines.
