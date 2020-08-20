Wayne and Peggy Woodard celebrated their 60th wedding anniversary Thursday, Aug. 20, 2020.
The couple were married Aug. 20, 1960, at Christ Episcopal Church in Grosse Pointe Farms, Michigan.
The couple met each other at the University of Michigan, where Peggy was studying speech therapy and Wayne civil engineering. Upon graduation, Peggy worked with stroke or motorcycle patients who needed speech therapy. Wayne joined Caterpillar Tractor Company in Peoria, Ill. He then transferred to the international sales division, which included posts throughout Canada and in Hong Kong.
The couple have two children, Karla, of Greensboro, and Gregory, of Cary. They are grandparents to three: Skylar Ball, a student at Georgia Southern University, and twins, Jared and Jessica Woodard, who attend the University of Maryland.
