Stephanie Nicole Wells, and Johnathon Thomas Burton, both of Seven Lakes, were married Thursday, July 22, 2021, at Emerald Isle.
The bride is the daughter of the Rev. Larry and Wanda Wells, of Seven Lakes. The groom is the son of Judith and William Seldomridge, of Foxfire, and Gene Burton, of Chester, Va.
The couple will continue to reside in Seven Lakes.
