Zhuotong Zhang and Jonathan Ehren Masson were married on Wednesday, March 18, 2020, at New Covenant Fellowship, in Carthage. Pastor Lee McKinney officiated the ceremony.
The bride is the daughter of Xiaojun and Weihua Zhang, of Guangzhou, China. She received her bachelor’s degree in elementary education from Purdue University in Indiana.
The groom is the son of Dustina and John Masson, of Southern Pines. He attended Jack Britt High School and graduated from Purdue University, in Indiana, with a bachelor’s degree in professional flight. He is a warrant officer in the U.S. Army.
The couple live in Fort Rucker, Ala.
