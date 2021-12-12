Sarah Grace Wilson and Carl Gustaf Ivarsson, both of Charlotte, were married Saturday, Sept. 25, 2021, at the Barn of Chapel Hill at Wild Flora Farm.
The bride is the daughter of David and Molly Wilson, of Southern Pines. She is a graduate of Pinecrest High School, N.C. State University and Meredith College. She holds a master’s degree in nutrition and is a clinical project specialist.
The groom is the son of Carl and Sandy Ivarsson, of Fayetteville. A graduate of Fayetteville Academy, N.C. State University and Elon Law School, he is an attorney.
The couple took a wedding trip to Hawaii and continue to reside in Charlotte.
