Murphy-Nagy wedding

Catherine Maria Murphy and John Alan Nagy were married Saturday, Oct. 23, 2021, in the garden at Ironwood Cafe in Pinehurst.
Catherine is the daughter of the late John Murphy, formerly of Columbus, Ohio, and Lynette Crosby, of Pinehurst. John is the son of Laura Nagy, of Southern Pines, and the late Al Nagy. Catherine was escorted by her stepfather, David Crosby.
Catherine is director for communications at Moore County Schools. She graduated from The Ohio State University with a degree in communications and holds an MBA from Marymount University in Arlington, Va. John graduated from the University of Florida with a degree in journalism and has been editor of The Pilot for nearly 10 years. Under his leadership, the newspaper and its staff has earned numerous awards and honors.
Loreleigh Nagy served as maid of honor, and Ayden Nagy served as best man. The bride wore Alex Veil. The wedding was officiated by a close friend of the couple, The Rev. Sam Walker of Pinehurst.
The couple plans a post-wedding trip to New York City.
