Kimberly Dawn Dunn and Lloyd Wade Allred were united in marriage Friday, Aug. 14, 2020, at Brown’s Chapel Christian Church in Robbins. Pastor Shaun Garner officiated the ceremony.
The bride was escorted by her brother, Chris Dunn. She is the daughter of Sue Dunn.
The groom is the son of Rosa and Lloyd Allred.
