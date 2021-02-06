Burriss-Vaughn Wedding

The Rev. Greg and Vicky Burriss, of Siler City, announce the marriage of their daughter, Bethany Karen Burriss, of Raleigh, to Kevin Alexander Vaughn, also of Raleigh, Saturday, Dec. 5, 2020, at Rocky River Baptist Church in Siler City.
The bride is the granddaughter of Mary Burriss Ratliff, of Sanford, and the late Wayne Burriss, and Tom Ratliff, both formerly of Sanford, and the late Dot Anderson and Chester Holder, formerly of Broadway.
The bride is a graduate of Jordan Matthews High School and Meredith College.
The groom is the son of Joe and Jeanne Vaughn, of Bear Creek. He is the grandson of the late Jimmie and Helen Wilson, formerly of Bear Creek, and the late Henry and Magadalene Vaughn, formerly of High Falls.
The groom attended Chatham Central High School and N.C. State University.
After a wedding trip to Mexico, the couple reside in Raleigh.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Comments that violate any of the rules above are subject to removal by staff.