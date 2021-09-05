Cassidy B. Benjamin and Michael A. Asbury Jr., both of Aberdeen, were married Saturday, May 29, 2021, in the Donald Ross Room at Pinehurst Resort.
A reception was held at Pinehurst Member’s Club.
The bride is the daughter of Wendy and Brian Benjamin, of Seven Lakes West, in West End. She is the education and occupation director of foundation outreach at Sandhills Community College.
The bridegroom is the son of Michael and Kim Asbury Sr., of Advance. He is the sales manager at Pine Needles and Mid-Pines Golf Club.
After a wedding trip to Wilmington, the couple continue to reside in Aberdeen.
