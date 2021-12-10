Eva Mae Palmer Tiglio celebrated her 105th birthday Dec. 5, 2021.
She was born Dec. 5, 1916, in Bath, N.Y. The granddaughter of Irish immigrants, Eva Mae, known by close family and friends as “Pinky,” met the love of her life, Harry Tiglio, while working as a waitress in a local restaurant at the age of 20.
The two married and spent much of their life in upstate New York, while Harry spent his career with Corning Inc. Following Harry’s retirement, the couple relocated to Ellenton, Fla. In 1988, to help heal the broken heart of losing her husband to cancer, Tiglio began volunteering with the local library, spending most of her days mending book bindings.
Eva Mae now lives in Pinehurst with her daughter Mary. She enjoys reading, HGTV and sampling the many delicious desserts offered in Moore County.
When asked for advice to offer someone after so many years, she suggests, “Always be kind and honest. It doesn’t help to exaggerate or lie because very often you get caught and well, that’s just embarrassing.”
