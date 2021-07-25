Colton Cooper announces the engagement of his daughter, Summer Dare Hennings, of Southern Pines, to Dr. Graham Barden Berry, son of Dr. Johnny and Maryann Berry, also of Southern Pines. The bride is also the daughter of the late Rosemarie Cooper and the late Howard Hennings Jr.
The bride is a graduate of Union Pines High School and the University of North Carolina at Chapel HiIl. She currently works remotely as a recruiter for Epic Games, based in Cary. The groom received his bachelor's and medical degree from the University of North Carolina and currently works as an anesthesiologist with Pinehurst Anesthesia Associates.
A 2022 wedding is planned.
