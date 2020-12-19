Richard and Linda Grotzke, of Southern Pines, celebrated their 50th wedding anniversary Saturday, Dec. 19, 2020.
Richard and LInda Grotzke met and married Dec. 19, 1970, in El Paso, Texas. They moved to Lakewood, Colo., where they resided until their retirement, Richard from the Bureau of Reclamation and Linda as an elementary school teacher After retirement, they moved to Southern PInes, to be closer to their grandchildren.
They have two children, Marissa Grotzke, of Salt Lake City, Utah; and Nate Grotzke, with his wife, Stephanie, and their daughters, Izzy and Rosie, all of Whispering Pines.
