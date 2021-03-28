David and Angela Sumner, of Lumberton, announce the engagement of their daughter, Hailey Sumner, of Pinehurst, to Jason Caulder, also of Pinehurst. He is the son of Bobby Caulder, of Kinston, and Connie Caulder, of Maxton.
The bride-to-be is a 2009 graduate of Lumberton High School and a 2013 graduate of East Carolina University. She is self-employed at Pink of the Pines.
The groom-to-be is a 2004 graduate of Purnell Swett High School and a 2021 graduate of the University of North Carolina at Pembroke. He works for the village of Pinehurst.
An Oct. 16 wedding is planned in Glenville.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Comments that violate any of the rules above are subject to removal by staff.